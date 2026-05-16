War Update: 263 Clashes On Front Lines Pokrovsk Sector Remains Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, on May 15, 263 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16.

The enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles and carried out 89 airstrikes, dropping 270 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 9,153 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,027 shelling attacks, including 55 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian Federation's army carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region and Karpovychi in the Chernihiv region.

The Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas where personnel and equipment were concentrated, two UAV command posts, one warehouse, and another key Russian facility.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out three airstrikes using eight guided bombs and conducted 57 shelling attacks, including one with a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). One enemy assault operation was reported.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched 10 attacks toward Izbytske, Ternova, Novovasylivka, and in the areas of Starytsia, Lyman, Synelnykove, and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two attacks toward Kindrashivka and Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders attempted to breach the defenses 13 times, attacking in the areas of Stavky, Zarichne, Yampil, Novyi Myr, Ozerey, and toward Novoserhiivka, Druzheliubivka, Lyman, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched four assaults toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the Zakitne area.

No Russian attacks were reported in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the areas of Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Vilne, Stepanivka, Toretske, Ivanopillia, and toward Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, and Mykolaipillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 Russian army assaults toward the settlements of Zatyshok, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Filiia, Hannivka, and Molodetske.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single attack toward Dobropillia.

In the Huliaipole sector, the invaders carried out 33 attacks in the areas of Pryluky, Charivne, Huliaipole, and Rybne, as well as toward Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Pryvillia, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, and Krynychne.

Houses and port infrastructure damaged in Odesa region following Russian attack; casualties reported

No enemy assaults were reported in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian Federation's army carried out three attacks toward Antonivka and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive formations were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to May 16, 2026, amount to approximately 1,347,620 personnel.