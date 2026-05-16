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UN Security Council Condemns Attacks In Mali

UN Security Council Condemns Attacks In Mali


2026-05-16 02:06:45
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York, USA: The United Nations Security Council condemned attacks carried out by gunmen linked to Al-Qaeda and separatist groups in northern Mali since late April, calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

In a statement, the council strongly condemned the attacks that targeted several locations in Mali on Apr. 25 and in the following days. It stressed the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and supporters of these acts accountable and bring them to justice.

Mali has faced instability in recent weeks, as militants attacked strategic cities, killed the defense minister, and separatist groups seized control of the city of Kidal and other towns and villages in the north. The capital, Bamako, is also under siege, further deepening the country's worsening security crisis stemming from ongoing violence since 2021.

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The Peninsula

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