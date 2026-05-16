China's Second Homegrown Large Cruise Ship Begins First Sea Trial

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Shanghai, China: China's second domestically built large cruise ship set sail on Saturday on a 12-day sea trial, the final major step before the ship's official delivery as the country expands its push into the cruise tourism market.

The shipbuilder, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), invited a team of 937 professionals from 12 countries aboard for the maiden trial voyage.

During the trip, they will carry out 149 tests and verification tasks to validate key performance indicators of the vessel, named Adora Flora City, which was undocked in Shanghai on March 20.

Measuring 341 meters in length, with a gross tonnage of 141,900, the cruise ship boasts 2,130 cabins and suites, with a passenger capacity of 5,232. A sister ship to the Adora Magic City, Adora Flora City benefits from comprehensive upgrades in spatial design, smart technology, and overall cruise experience, according to the shipbuilder.

The new ship is scheduled for delivery on November 6, when it will launch international routes from the Nansha International Cruise Home Port in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.