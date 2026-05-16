Trump Warns Taiwan Against Independence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing, China: Donald Trump has warned Taiwan against taking any steps toward declaring independence following his meeting with Xi Jinping during a two-day visit to Beijing.

Before departing Beijing, Trump said that he did not want anyone declaring independence and did not want anyone saying that the United States supported such a move. He also noted that he had not yet made a decision regarding arms sales to the island.

Trump added that he wanted both Taiwan and China to reduce tensions. Meanwhile, Xi reportedly warned that mishandling the Taiwan issue could push Beijing and United States toward conflict.

Xi said that the Taiwan issue was the most important matter in China-US relations and that if handled properly, relations between the two countries could remain generally stable. However, he warned that mishandling the issue could lead the two countries into confrontation or even conflict.

Regarding the war in the Middle East and its impact on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said he had received encouraging remarks from Xi concerning assistance in reopening the strait. He also indicated that Xi had pledged not to supply military equipment to Iran.