403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sankalp Industry Conclave 2026 Highlights Vision To Make Delhi A Global Cinema Capital
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Sankalp Industry Conclave 2026, organised during the prestigious Ist International Film Festival of Delhi at Bharat Mandapam, concluded on a highly successful and impactful note. The conclave was presented by Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) and International Institute of Creative Studies, bringing together prominent voices from across the media and entertainment landscape.
The event was formally inaugurated by Kapil Mishra, Hon'ble Minister for Art, Culture & Language, and Tourism, Government of Delhi, who emphasized the importance of strengthening the creative ecosystem and positioning Delhi as a global hub for cinema and cultural exchange.
The conclave served as an inspiring platform for industry leaders, visionaries, and creative professionals to engage in meaningful dialogue on the future of the media and entertainment industry. Central to the discussions was a shared vision of transforming Delhi into a vibrant cinema capital through strategic collaboration, infrastructure development, and policy support.
Addressing the distinguished gathering, Sandeep Marwah Founder of Noida Film City & Marwah Studios, highlighted the critical support and assistance required by the industry from Noida Film City. He underscored the significant role played by Marwah Studios and AAFT University in nurturing talent, promoting innovation, and contributing to the growth of the film and television sector.
The conclave featured an esteemed panel of speakers including Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati; Festival Director Rakeysh Omparkash Mehra, Mohit Soni from MESC; renowned actor Boman Irani; Sabbas Joseph of Whizcraft; and Suneel Anchipaka, Managing Director and CEO of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DT&TDC), Government of Delhi. Each speaker shared valuable insights on innovation, skill development, industry collaboration, and the evolving dynamics of the entertainment sector.
Sankalp Industry Conclave 2026 successfully reinforced the importance of collective efforts in building a robust and future-ready media ecosystem, while setting a strong foundation for Delhi's emergence as a leading global destination for cinema and creative industries.
The event was formally inaugurated by Kapil Mishra, Hon'ble Minister for Art, Culture & Language, and Tourism, Government of Delhi, who emphasized the importance of strengthening the creative ecosystem and positioning Delhi as a global hub for cinema and cultural exchange.
The conclave served as an inspiring platform for industry leaders, visionaries, and creative professionals to engage in meaningful dialogue on the future of the media and entertainment industry. Central to the discussions was a shared vision of transforming Delhi into a vibrant cinema capital through strategic collaboration, infrastructure development, and policy support.
Addressing the distinguished gathering, Sandeep Marwah Founder of Noida Film City & Marwah Studios, highlighted the critical support and assistance required by the industry from Noida Film City. He underscored the significant role played by Marwah Studios and AAFT University in nurturing talent, promoting innovation, and contributing to the growth of the film and television sector.
The conclave featured an esteemed panel of speakers including Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati; Festival Director Rakeysh Omparkash Mehra, Mohit Soni from MESC; renowned actor Boman Irani; Sabbas Joseph of Whizcraft; and Suneel Anchipaka, Managing Director and CEO of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DT&TDC), Government of Delhi. Each speaker shared valuable insights on innovation, skill development, industry collaboration, and the evolving dynamics of the entertainment sector.
Sankalp Industry Conclave 2026 successfully reinforced the importance of collective efforts in building a robust and future-ready media ecosystem, while setting a strong foundation for Delhi's emergence as a leading global destination for cinema and creative industries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment