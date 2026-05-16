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Priyanka Singh Chauhan Joins Hands With AAFT School Of Health & Wellness
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: Priyanka Singh Chauhan, a certified nutritionist and renowned motivational speaker, has officially joined hands with the AAFT School of Health & Wellness at Marwah Studios, marking a significant step towards promoting health awareness and holistic well-being.
The collaboration aims to strengthen educational initiatives in the field of health, nutrition, and wellness, while inspiring students and professionals to adopt healthier lifestyles through expert guidance and motivational engagement.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“We are delighted to welcome Priyanka Singh Chauhan to AAFT School of Health & Wellness. Her expertise as a certified nutritionist and her ability to motivate individuals towards a healthier life will add immense value to our programs. This association will empower our students with practical knowledge and inspiration.”
Expressing her enthusiasm, Priyanka Singh Chauhan said,“It is an honor to collaborate with AAFT School of Health & Wellness at Marwah Studios. I look forward to contributing towards spreading awareness about nutrition and wellness, and inspiring individuals to lead balanced and healthy lives.”
This partnership reflects the continued commitment of AAFT to bring industry experts on board and create impactful learning experiences in emerging and essential domains like health and wellness.
The collaboration aims to strengthen educational initiatives in the field of health, nutrition, and wellness, while inspiring students and professionals to adopt healthier lifestyles through expert guidance and motivational engagement.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“We are delighted to welcome Priyanka Singh Chauhan to AAFT School of Health & Wellness. Her expertise as a certified nutritionist and her ability to motivate individuals towards a healthier life will add immense value to our programs. This association will empower our students with practical knowledge and inspiration.”
Expressing her enthusiasm, Priyanka Singh Chauhan said,“It is an honor to collaborate with AAFT School of Health & Wellness at Marwah Studios. I look forward to contributing towards spreading awareness about nutrition and wellness, and inspiring individuals to lead balanced and healthy lives.”
This partnership reflects the continued commitment of AAFT to bring industry experts on board and create impactful learning experiences in emerging and essential domains like health and wellness.
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