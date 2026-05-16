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Wipro Completes Acquisition Of Olam Group's IT And Digital Services Business, Mindsprint
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singapore | Bengaluru, India – May 15, 2026 – Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company today announced that its acquisition of Olam Group's IT and digital services business, Mindsprint, has been concluded following the completion of relevant regulatory approvals.
The Mindsprint acquisition was originally announced on April 6, 2026, as a part of Wipro's 8-year strategic transformation deal win from Olam Group, a leading US$ 50+[1] Billion food and agri‐business headquartered in Singapore, employing nearly 40,000 people, and majority owned by Temasek Holdings.
The strategic engagement with Olam Group expands Wipro's farm‐to‐fork capabilities, scaling the impact of Wipro IntelligenceTM across the food and agri‐business industry. Mindsprint's deep domain expertise and IP‐led solutions, particularly across supply chain and commodity trading, combined with Wipro's consulting‐led and AI‐powered capabilities, aim to unlock growth opportunities, catalyse innovation, and drive market‐ready transformation for Olam Group and Wipro's global clients. This includes key areas such as farming, forecasting, trading, supply‐chain operations, and customer engagement.
“We are pleased to welcome the leadership team, employees, and clients of Mindsprint to Wipro. Our strategic engagement with Olam Group, combined with the acquisition of Mindsprint, strengthens Wipro's position in the areas of supply chain and commodity trading, as well as the global food and agri‐business sector, and expands our ability to deliver AI‐powered, IP‐led, and domain‐centric transformation at scale,” said Vinay Firake, Chief Executive Officer of Wipro's APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa) Strategic Market Unit.“Mindsprint's farm‐to‐fork expertise deepens our value chain capabilities, accelerates the global deployment of Wipro IntelligenceTM, and enhances our ability to drive sustainable growth, operational leverage, and long‐term business value.”
Suresh Sundararajan, Chief Executive Officer of Mindsprint said:“This acquisition marks an important milestone in Mindsprint's journey. Becoming part of Wipro provides our teams with a global platform, greater scale, and access to deep consulting, engineering, and AI-powered capabilities. Our strong domain expertise in food, agri-business, and supply chain intensive industries, combined with Wipro's global reach and technology leadership, creates a powerful opportunity to deliver differentiated, end-to-end transformation for clients. I am excited about what this next phase means for our people, and the long-term value we can create together for Olam Group and our clients across the industry.”
Mindsprint employs over 3,200 professionals and has been an enabler of Olam Group's digital transformation journey. It brings deep domain expertise in the food and agri-business sector, alongside strong capabilities in supply chain transformation, digital platforms, and proprietary IP‐led solutions such as Farmsprint® for plantation management, Procuresprint® for agentic AI-enabled procurement transformation, SprintAPTM for payables transformation, SalessprintTM for sales operations, and the Tradesprint® Commodity Trading and Risk Management platform.
Under the terms of the transaction, Mindsprint has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Wipro, operating as“Mindsprint, a Wipro Company”.
Rothschild & Co. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Wipro and Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Olam Group and Mindsprint on this transaction.
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our consulting-led approach and the Wipro IntelligenceTM unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions to build intelligent and sustainable businesses. The Wipro Innovation Network – part of the Wipro IntelligenceTM suite – underpins our commitment to client-centric co-innovation and co-creation by bringing together capabilities from the innovation labs and partner labs, academia, and global tech communities. With over 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at
About Mindsprint
Mindsprint exists to responsibly engineer the next generation of enterprises driven by insight, innovation, and passion. With a proven track record spanning two decades, we are the partner of choice for high-impact, AI-driven technology solutions for clients across the globe in industries such as retail, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences among others. Our offerings include enterprise technology applications, business process services, cybersecurity solutions, and automation-as-a-service – delivered with a strong commitment to responsible innovation. Headquartered in Singapore, Mindsprint has a global workforce of 3,200+ professionals across the US, UK, Middle East, India, and Australia.
The Mindsprint acquisition was originally announced on April 6, 2026, as a part of Wipro's 8-year strategic transformation deal win from Olam Group, a leading US$ 50+[1] Billion food and agri‐business headquartered in Singapore, employing nearly 40,000 people, and majority owned by Temasek Holdings.
The strategic engagement with Olam Group expands Wipro's farm‐to‐fork capabilities, scaling the impact of Wipro IntelligenceTM across the food and agri‐business industry. Mindsprint's deep domain expertise and IP‐led solutions, particularly across supply chain and commodity trading, combined with Wipro's consulting‐led and AI‐powered capabilities, aim to unlock growth opportunities, catalyse innovation, and drive market‐ready transformation for Olam Group and Wipro's global clients. This includes key areas such as farming, forecasting, trading, supply‐chain operations, and customer engagement.
“We are pleased to welcome the leadership team, employees, and clients of Mindsprint to Wipro. Our strategic engagement with Olam Group, combined with the acquisition of Mindsprint, strengthens Wipro's position in the areas of supply chain and commodity trading, as well as the global food and agri‐business sector, and expands our ability to deliver AI‐powered, IP‐led, and domain‐centric transformation at scale,” said Vinay Firake, Chief Executive Officer of Wipro's APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa) Strategic Market Unit.“Mindsprint's farm‐to‐fork expertise deepens our value chain capabilities, accelerates the global deployment of Wipro IntelligenceTM, and enhances our ability to drive sustainable growth, operational leverage, and long‐term business value.”
Suresh Sundararajan, Chief Executive Officer of Mindsprint said:“This acquisition marks an important milestone in Mindsprint's journey. Becoming part of Wipro provides our teams with a global platform, greater scale, and access to deep consulting, engineering, and AI-powered capabilities. Our strong domain expertise in food, agri-business, and supply chain intensive industries, combined with Wipro's global reach and technology leadership, creates a powerful opportunity to deliver differentiated, end-to-end transformation for clients. I am excited about what this next phase means for our people, and the long-term value we can create together for Olam Group and our clients across the industry.”
Mindsprint employs over 3,200 professionals and has been an enabler of Olam Group's digital transformation journey. It brings deep domain expertise in the food and agri-business sector, alongside strong capabilities in supply chain transformation, digital platforms, and proprietary IP‐led solutions such as Farmsprint® for plantation management, Procuresprint® for agentic AI-enabled procurement transformation, SprintAPTM for payables transformation, SalessprintTM for sales operations, and the Tradesprint® Commodity Trading and Risk Management platform.
Under the terms of the transaction, Mindsprint has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Wipro, operating as“Mindsprint, a Wipro Company”.
Rothschild & Co. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Wipro and Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Olam Group and Mindsprint on this transaction.
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our consulting-led approach and the Wipro IntelligenceTM unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions to build intelligent and sustainable businesses. The Wipro Innovation Network – part of the Wipro IntelligenceTM suite – underpins our commitment to client-centric co-innovation and co-creation by bringing together capabilities from the innovation labs and partner labs, academia, and global tech communities. With over 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at
About Mindsprint
Mindsprint exists to responsibly engineer the next generation of enterprises driven by insight, innovation, and passion. With a proven track record spanning two decades, we are the partner of choice for high-impact, AI-driven technology solutions for clients across the globe in industries such as retail, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences among others. Our offerings include enterprise technology applications, business process services, cybersecurity solutions, and automation-as-a-service – delivered with a strong commitment to responsible innovation. Headquartered in Singapore, Mindsprint has a global workforce of 3,200+ professionals across the US, UK, Middle East, India, and Australia.
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