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The Door Has Opened: Marysol Rezanov On The Historic UAP Disclosure And The Long Road Still Ahead
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, NV - For decades, the question of what flies in our skies belonged to whispers, to fringe forums, to ridicule, and to silence. On May 08, 2026, it became a matter of public record.
The Department of War, acting under presidential direction and in coordination with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, NASA, the FBI, and other federal agencies, launched a dedicated public portal at WAR/UFO and released the first wave of declassified files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. Approximately 160 documents, photographs, and videos - many of them never before seen outside classified channels - were posted for direct public access. The Pentagon framed the launch as the beginning of a sustained, multi-agency transparency program operating under the formal title PURSUE, the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters.
For one Las Vegas woman who has spent the last year quietly building one of the most active disclosure networks in the American Southwest, the news did not feel like spectacle. It felt like a confirmation she has been working toward all along.
A Steady Voice in a Loud Movement
Marysol Rezanov serves as the Nevada State Leader for Citizens for Disclosure, the grassroots citizen arm of the New Paradigm Institute under the Romero Institute. Her mandate is not to chase headlines. It is to organize, educate, and prepare communities for an honest national conversation about UAP - one rooted in evidence, lawmaker accountability, and respect for both national security and the public's right to know.
She has done that work across state lines. In addition to leading the Nevada chapter, Marysol has been instrumental in supporting and strengthening the Citizens for Disclosure presence in Utah and Arizona. In January 2026, she co-founded the Southern Nevada Ufology Group, an emerging community of researchers, witnesses, and curious citizens across Clark and Nye Counties. She has spoken at public gatherings, advised local advocates, and built bridges between the spiritual, scientific, and civic dimensions of the disclosure conversation.
Her background is part of what makes her distinct. With nearly twenty years in the clinical mental health field, trained through UNLV's Master of Social Work program, Marysol brings a clinician's discipline to a subject too often dismissed as fringe. She understands the emotional weight of what disclosure may eventually reveal - and she has spent her career helping people sit with truths that are difficult to integrate. In a movement crowded with bold voices, hers has been measured, prepared, and trusted.
Why This Moment Carries Weight
For the leaders who have stood at the front of disclosure advocacy, May 8 was not the arrival of belief. It was the arrival of acknowledgment.
The Pentagon's release validated, in part, what whistleblowers, congressional witnesses, retired pilots, and intelligence veterans have testified to for years - that the federal government has held UAP-related material the public was never permitted to see. The fact that the documents are now hosted on a government domain, branded with a federal acronym, and committed to a multi-agency declassification pipeline represents a structural shift, not a one-time gesture.
Marysol responded to the release with what she described as a feeling of vindication, a profound appreciation for every whistleblower and lawmaker whose courage made the moment possible, and a renewed sense of responsibility to those still wondering whether the truth would ever reach them.
She also knows the work is far from finished.
What Comes Next: The Rolling Release
The Department of War has explicitly stated that the PURSUE program is structured for rolling, continuous releases - not a single drop. Pentagon Public Affairs has confirmed that additional files will be added to WAR/UFO on an ongoing basis as participating agencies complete declassification reviews. Observers familiar with comparable federal release programs, including the model the Department of Justice has applied to its own ongoing document disclosures, anticipate that the volume released over the coming weeks and months could meaningfully exceed the initial 160-document batch - potentially several times over - as the inter-agency pipeline produces additional waves.
Pressure from Capitol Hill is also expected to remain active. The House Oversight Committee's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets has held repeated UAP transparency hearings, and bipartisan momentum continues to build around expanded whistleblower protections, narrower classification authority, and stricter reporting requirements for UAP encounters near sensitive military installations.
The disclosure community, with Marysol's chapter among its most engaged regional voices, will be watching every release closely.
The Department of War, acting under presidential direction and in coordination with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, NASA, the FBI, and other federal agencies, launched a dedicated public portal at WAR/UFO and released the first wave of declassified files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. Approximately 160 documents, photographs, and videos - many of them never before seen outside classified channels - were posted for direct public access. The Pentagon framed the launch as the beginning of a sustained, multi-agency transparency program operating under the formal title PURSUE, the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters.
For one Las Vegas woman who has spent the last year quietly building one of the most active disclosure networks in the American Southwest, the news did not feel like spectacle. It felt like a confirmation she has been working toward all along.
A Steady Voice in a Loud Movement
Marysol Rezanov serves as the Nevada State Leader for Citizens for Disclosure, the grassroots citizen arm of the New Paradigm Institute under the Romero Institute. Her mandate is not to chase headlines. It is to organize, educate, and prepare communities for an honest national conversation about UAP - one rooted in evidence, lawmaker accountability, and respect for both national security and the public's right to know.
She has done that work across state lines. In addition to leading the Nevada chapter, Marysol has been instrumental in supporting and strengthening the Citizens for Disclosure presence in Utah and Arizona. In January 2026, she co-founded the Southern Nevada Ufology Group, an emerging community of researchers, witnesses, and curious citizens across Clark and Nye Counties. She has spoken at public gatherings, advised local advocates, and built bridges between the spiritual, scientific, and civic dimensions of the disclosure conversation.
Her background is part of what makes her distinct. With nearly twenty years in the clinical mental health field, trained through UNLV's Master of Social Work program, Marysol brings a clinician's discipline to a subject too often dismissed as fringe. She understands the emotional weight of what disclosure may eventually reveal - and she has spent her career helping people sit with truths that are difficult to integrate. In a movement crowded with bold voices, hers has been measured, prepared, and trusted.
Why This Moment Carries Weight
For the leaders who have stood at the front of disclosure advocacy, May 8 was not the arrival of belief. It was the arrival of acknowledgment.
The Pentagon's release validated, in part, what whistleblowers, congressional witnesses, retired pilots, and intelligence veterans have testified to for years - that the federal government has held UAP-related material the public was never permitted to see. The fact that the documents are now hosted on a government domain, branded with a federal acronym, and committed to a multi-agency declassification pipeline represents a structural shift, not a one-time gesture.
Marysol responded to the release with what she described as a feeling of vindication, a profound appreciation for every whistleblower and lawmaker whose courage made the moment possible, and a renewed sense of responsibility to those still wondering whether the truth would ever reach them.
She also knows the work is far from finished.
What Comes Next: The Rolling Release
The Department of War has explicitly stated that the PURSUE program is structured for rolling, continuous releases - not a single drop. Pentagon Public Affairs has confirmed that additional files will be added to WAR/UFO on an ongoing basis as participating agencies complete declassification reviews. Observers familiar with comparable federal release programs, including the model the Department of Justice has applied to its own ongoing document disclosures, anticipate that the volume released over the coming weeks and months could meaningfully exceed the initial 160-document batch - potentially several times over - as the inter-agency pipeline produces additional waves.
Pressure from Capitol Hill is also expected to remain active. The House Oversight Committee's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets has held repeated UAP transparency hearings, and bipartisan momentum continues to build around expanded whistleblower protections, narrower classification authority, and stricter reporting requirements for UAP encounters near sensitive military installations.
The disclosure community, with Marysol's chapter among its most engaged regional voices, will be watching every release closely.
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