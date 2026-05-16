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Skipper Limited Wins New Orders Of Rs 1,265 Crores
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 15th, 2026: Skipper Limited (BSE: 538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER), one of the world's leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures and a major EPC player in 765 Kv transmission lines and substation, is proud to announce that it has secured fresh new order of Rs 1,265 crores for several Domestic & International T&D projects.
New Order Details
The business has secured new orders for power T&D projects across India and Export Markets
· Secured 765 Kv and 400 Kv line projects from a reputed domestic developer
· Supply of towers and monopoles for TGD projects in LATAM markets
Commenting on the release, Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited, said: "The receipt of new orders aggregating to Rs. 1,265 crores across domestic and international markets marks another significant milestone for the Company and underscores the strength of our diversified T&D business model. These order wins reflect our strong technical capabilities, proven execution track record, and growing customer confidence across geographies and is a testament to our growing capabilities in the high-complexity segment of India's power infrastructure build-out'
He further added“The continued momentum in order inflows aligns with the increasing investments being witnessed domestically and globally in transmission infrastructure, grid expansion, and renewable energy integration. With a robust order pipeline and improving opportunities across key markets, we believe the Company remains well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and will continue to focus on disciplined execution, operational efficiency, and prudent project selection while creating long-term value for our stakeholders”
ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED
Skipper Limited established in 1981, is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. With over 44+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 65+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the Polymer pipe business. Under the brand name of 'Skipper', the company manufactures premium quality polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed at BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER) in 2014 & 2015 respectively.
New Order Details
The business has secured new orders for power T&D projects across India and Export Markets
· Secured 765 Kv and 400 Kv line projects from a reputed domestic developer
· Supply of towers and monopoles for TGD projects in LATAM markets
Commenting on the release, Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited, said: "The receipt of new orders aggregating to Rs. 1,265 crores across domestic and international markets marks another significant milestone for the Company and underscores the strength of our diversified T&D business model. These order wins reflect our strong technical capabilities, proven execution track record, and growing customer confidence across geographies and is a testament to our growing capabilities in the high-complexity segment of India's power infrastructure build-out'
He further added“The continued momentum in order inflows aligns with the increasing investments being witnessed domestically and globally in transmission infrastructure, grid expansion, and renewable energy integration. With a robust order pipeline and improving opportunities across key markets, we believe the Company remains well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and will continue to focus on disciplined execution, operational efficiency, and prudent project selection while creating long-term value for our stakeholders”
ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED
Skipper Limited established in 1981, is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. With over 44+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 65+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the Polymer pipe business. Under the brand name of 'Skipper', the company manufactures premium quality polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed at BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER) in 2014 & 2015 respectively.
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