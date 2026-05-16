Dead Sea Hosts Launch Of Tawasol 2026 Forum Focused On Future Opportunities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, May 16 (Petra) -- The fourth edition of the Tawasol 2026 Forum, organized by the Crown Prince Foundation, kicked off Saturday at the King Hussein Bin Abdullah II Convention Center at the Dead Sea under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

Held under the theme "Visions for Tomorrow's Opportunities," the forum explores major global transformations and their implications for local priorities and future-oriented development pathways. The event seeks to examine where emerging opportunities are taking shape and how they can be leveraged amid rapid global change.

The forum features five parallel panel discussions addressing a range of topics, including media content development, the freelance economy, evolving lifestyles in a changing world, the post-coding era, and an interactive youth dialogue focused on the coming decade.

Sessions also cover redefining productivity through artificial intelligence, Jordan's prospects in emerging technology sectors, and pathways toward establishing a sustainable Jordanian sports industry.

The event is being broadcast live throughout the day on Jordan TV, Al-Mamlaka TV, Roya TV, and Amman TV, in addition to the forum's official website and the foundation's social media platforms. Young participants from the foundation's offices across the Kingdom's governorates are also taking part virtually in the live sessions.

This year's forum is supported by several national institutions and private-sector partners, including Central Toyota Jordan, Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Company (Joramco), Umniah, Arab Bank, Zain Innovation Platform (ZINC), and Talabat.

The forum also includes institutional partnerships with the Jordan Strategy Forum, King Abdullah II Fund for Development, Association of Banks in Jordan, Jordan Chamber of Industry, Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), Jordan Chamber of Commerce, and Economic and Social Council.

Several media organizations are also participating in organizing the event's activities, including Jordan TV, Al-Mamlaka TV, Roya Media Group, Amman TV, and Al-Raya Media Group, alongside partners delivering interactive activities throughout the day.

//Petra// AJ