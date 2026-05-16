Singapore Airlines Launching Flights To Madrid
The five-times-weekly direct flights from Singapore to Madrid via Barcelona will start from October 26. The new service will restructure its current twice-weekly Singapore-Barcelona operations, making Madrid SIA's 15th European destination and its second in Spain.
SIA will operate its Airbus A350-900 long-haul variant on the Singapore-Barcelona-Madrid route, offering 253 seats - 42 in business class, 24 in premium economy, and 187 in economy class.
On the frequency increase front, Singapore-Manchester services, SQ302 and SQ301, will go daily from July 13, up from five times weekly. Three-times-weekly Singapore-London Gatwick services, SQ314 and SQ313, will also increase to daily from October 25, giving SIA two daily Gatwick flights alongside four daily London Heathrow services, for a total of six daily Singapore-London flights.
Singapore-Milan services, SQ356 and SQ355, will similarly rise to daily from October 25, up from four times weekly. However, the three-times-weekly Singapore-Milan-Barcelona service will be cancelled from October 27 following the launch of the new Singapore-Barcelona-Madrid route.
Additionally, SIA will launch a new three-times-weekly Singapore-Munich service, SQ340 and SQ339, from October 26, bringing its total to 10 weekly Munich operations.
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