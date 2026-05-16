Private Home In Sky : Inside Etihad's A380 Apartment

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: There are first class suites, and then there is a hallway. When Etihad Airways introduced "The Apart-ment" on its Airbus A380, it did not just add doors to a seat. It redesigned the idea of what first class could be.

For travelers connecting through Abu Dhabi, The Apartment remains one of the most ambitious premium cabins ever built.

Seat and bed-separate

Unlike most First Class products where a single seat converts into a bed, The Apartment separates the two.

Inside each suite you will find: a wide leather lounge chair, a separate full-length bed positioned along the wall, a vanity area with mirror, personal wardrobe space, and a large entertainment screen.

Uniquely and interestingly, you do not recline into sleep. You move to the bed. The distinction sounds small. However, in practice, it changes everything.

The space feels less like a seat and more like a compact studio - elongated rather than boxed in. The ceiling height on the A380 upper deck enhances the sense of volume.

Corridor in sky

The Apartment cabin features a central aisle that feels more like a boutique hotel corridor than an aircraft cabin. Doors close fully. Walls are high. Movement feels discreet.







It is privacy expressed architecturally. At the front of the aircraft sits something even more audacious: The Residence - a three-room private suite with its own shower and living room. While rarely booked, its presence reinforces the brand's positioning.

Shower room

Yes, like Emirates, Etihad offers shower facilities onboard its A380 First Class. However, Etihad's design leans more contemporary - brushed finishes, soft lighting, restrained luxury rather than gold-accented drama.







Choose to eat in bed or the living room, from gourmet cuisine to lighter refreshments (top) and (bottom) enjoy a warm and soothing shower in your private ensuite

It is less spectacle, more design statement.

Dining as personal service

Etihad pairs The Apartment with an onboard chef concept - allowing meals to be customized and plated to preference.

The experience is slower, more tailored, more intimate than standard First Class service.

On long-haul sectors from Abu Dhabi to London, New York, or Sydney, the separation of living space and sleeping space turns a flight into something closer to an overnight stay.

Why it matters for travelers

Etihad offers seamless onward connections all over the world from Abu Dhabi.

While the A380 is deployed on select long-haul routes, Bangladeshi passengers connecting through Abu Dhabi can book The Apartment onward to major global cities when the A380 is scheduled.

For high-net-worth travelers, diplomats, or business leaders, it represents one of the most distinctive ways to cross continents.

Bottom line

Etihad's Apartment is not just about comfort. It is about space.

In a commercial aviation industry built around density and efficiency, dedicating this much square footage to a single passenger borders on radical.

It remains one of the boldest cabin concepts ever certified - a reminder that sometimes, the sky is still a place for architectural ambition.