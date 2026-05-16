Gulf Air Targets Full Capacity Restoration By June
Gulf Air CEO Martin Gauss said the airline is seeing healthy demand across its network and is on track to return to full operational capacity early next month.
He clarified that the carrier is not facing any fuel supply constraints, easing concerns over potential operational disruptions.
Gauss also outlined the airline's ongoing transformation strategy, noting that Gulf Air is working to reposition itself as a premium airline with an enhanced passenger experience.
As part of this shift, he highlighted recent onboard upgrades, including the introduction of Starlink-powered in-flight connectivity, aimed at improving digital services and inflight comfort.
The airline said the modernization efforts are part of a broader plan to strengthen its competitive position in the regional aviation market while catering to rising demand for higher-quality air travel services.
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