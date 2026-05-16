No Immediate Plan For Separate Police Aviation Unit: Home Minister

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that establishing a separate aviation unit for the Bangladesh Police is not feasible at the moment, stressing the need to strengthen existing operational capacity first.

He made the remarks while addressing senior police officers at a program during Police Week 2026 held at Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka.

The minister said, priority should be given to improving maintenance and operational systems before creating any new aviation wing within the force.

He noted that two helicopters were previously procured for the police from Russia during the previous Awami League government, but delivery has been delayed due to international sanctions and financial transaction complications. However, he added that necessary clearances have now been obtained and the helicopters may arrive soon.

Salahuddin Ahmed also raised concerns over maintenance capacity, saying that acquiring aircraft alone would not be sufficient without proper technical and operational support. He suggested possible collaboration with the military for maintenance once the helicopters are delivered.

Referring to existing aviation assets, he said the condition of helicopters used by various agencies, including the Rapid Action Battalion and Border Guard Bangladesh, is not always satisfactory, underscoring the need for better upkeep and coordination.

The minister said that while a separate police aviation unit may be considered in the future, it should only be pursued once the force develops adequate technical capability and operational readiness.