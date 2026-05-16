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EDB Prioritizes Local Benefits In Co-Financed Green Projects Across Central Asia (Exclusive)

EDB Prioritizes Local Benefits In Co-Financed Green Projects Across Central Asia (Exclusive)


2026-05-16 02:04:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is emphasizing tangible benefits for local communities in Central Asia, as part of infrastructure projects financed jointly with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the World Bank, a source from the Bank's Analytical Department told Trend.

"The EDB's approach to ensuring measurable community benefits from large infrastructure projects is rooted in two decades of on-the-ground presence across all five Central Asian states. In practice, this means the Bank structures investments not just for macroeconomic impact, but for tangible outcomes at the local level," the source stated.

EDB highlighted its 2025 project portfolio, totaling $782 million across five key investments, as examples of this strategy.

"The Bank's 2025 project commitments - totalling $782 million across five investments - include the reconstruction of Almaty's thermal power plant with a transition from coal to gas, the reconstruction of the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water supply pipeline, a large wind farm in Kazakhstan, the Kulanak hydropower plant, and a solar plant in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul region. Each of these directly affects the energy costs, water access, and air quality of the communities around them," the source explained.

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