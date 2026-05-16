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Azerbaijani Oil Scales Up In Price
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, grew by $2.93, or 2.58%, on May 15 from the previous level, coming in at $116.41 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $2.96, or 2.67%, to $113.94 per barrel.
The price of URALS crude increased by $2.82, or 3.15%, to $92.37 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $2.61, or 2.38%, to $112.20 per barrel.--
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