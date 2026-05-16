Houses And Port Infrastructure Damaged In Odesa Region Following Russian Attack Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Last night, the enemy launched a massive attack on the southern Odesa region using combat drones. Residential and port infrastructure were damaged. Unfortunately, there are casualties,” Kiper wrote.

According to him, one of the enemy UAVs struck a five-story residential building. The building's facade and windows were damaged, and the balconies and a car dealership on the first floor caught fire.

In addition, a single-story residential building was damaged, and two people were injured.

The attack also damaged port infrastructure, including a warehouse and an administrative building.

Debris from the downed drone fell onto the grounds of an educational institution.

Cleanup efforts are underway, with emergency and utility services working on site. Assistance is being provided to residents of the damaged buildings.

Russian army has lost 1,230 invaders and two air defense systems in war against Ukraine

Law enforcement agencies are documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone struck a road in the center of Kharkiv