Two Criminals, One Receiver Held In Dwarka Theft Case Stolen Jewellery, Cash Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended two active criminals and one receiver in connection with a theft case, recovering a huge cache of stolen valuables, including jewellery, cash and melted silver, officials said.

According to the police, the accused were arrested by the crack team of Police Station Bindapur in Dwarka district. The recovered items include a 2.433 kg melted silver brick, cash worth Rs 5,58,054, gold ornaments, silver jewellery, and 198 old Indian and foreign coins.

Police said the case came to light after an online e-FIR No. 80034848/2026 under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at PS Bindapur on April 28, 2026. The complainant, Giriraj Prasad, informed police that unknown persons had stolen gold and silver jewellery along with Rs 73,800 in cash from his residence.

Acting swiftly, a special team was formed under the supervision of Inspector Naresh Sangwan, SHO of PS Bindapur, and overall supervision of ACP Dabri Sanjeev Kumar. The team included HC Neeraj, Constable Rajesh Dagar, Constable Ashish, and Constable Rahul.

Police officials said the team inspected the crime scene and scanned CCTV footage from the area and nearby houses. During examination of footage recorded on April 25, an unidentified youth was seen unlawfully entering the complainant's house during the daytime and remaining inside for nearly two hours before leaving.

Based on technical surveillance and local verification, the suspect was identified as Akash. Following a tip off, Akash was apprehended on April 29 from Rana Ji Enclave in Najafgarh.

During interrogation, Akash disclosed that he had handed over the stolen property to his associate Harsh. Acting on his disclosure, police arrested co-accused Harsh from his residence. A search of Harsh's room led to the recovery of gold and silver jewellery along with Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Harsh further revealed that a part of the stolen property had already been returned to Akash. Subsequently, police conducted a search at Akash's residence and recovered additional jewellery and valuables. All the recovered articles were seized and taken into police custody.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that after committing the theft, they took the stolen silver to Karol Bagh, where it was melted by a jeweller and sold to him for Rs 5.10 lakh in cash.

At the instance of the accused, the jeweller was identified as Rajesh Kumar, son of P. Lal. He was apprehended by police, and a melted silver ingot weighing 2.433 kg was recovered from his possession. The ingot was seized as evidence in the case.

Police also recovered the cash obtained from selling the silver from the houses of both accused persons.

Investigators revealed that the entire conspiracy was allegedly planned by co-accused Harsh, who provided the house key to Akash and informed him about the location of the jewellery and cash. Harsh reportedly told Akash that his grandfather did not use locks inside the house. Tempted by greed, both accused jointly executed the theft, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harsh Prasad, 20, a resident of Chanakya Palace Phase-2 in Dabri; Akash Yadav, 19, a resident of Vikas Enclave, Ranaji Enclave, Najafgarh; and receiver Rajesh Kumar Kataria, 54, a resident of Dashrath Puri, Dabri.

The recovered items include one pair of gold bali, one gold nose pin, one gold-coloured ladies ring, three gold-coloured bangles, five silver payals, nine silver toe rings, and 198 old coins of denominations ranging from 5 paise to Re 1, along with some foreign coins.

Police said the case has been worked out under e-FIR No. 80034848/2026 registered under Sections 305, 317(2), and 3(5) of the BNS at PS Bindapur. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.