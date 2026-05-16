Scarlett Johansson On Reuniting With Adam Driver: I Love Working With Him

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has spoken about reuniting with actor Adam Driver, with whom she was last seen in the romantic drama Marriage Story.

The two have now teamed up once again for the upcoming crime thriller Paper Tiger.

“I would've loved to have had even more scenework with him, I love working with him,” Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter of Driver, reports people.

Paper Tiger sees Johansson as Hester Pearl, wife to Irwin Pearl. The husband and wife share two boys in late 1980s New York and have a happy home until Irwin's brother, Gary, arrives and puts the family in danger with the Russian mafia.

While filming the James Gray-directed crime thriller, Johansson said she was able to bond with Teller this time around.

“He's so unexpectedly tender. I went away for a couple of weeks to do the press for Jurassic - I felt crazy to leave, but I had to go - and when I was gone, I'd get photographs of my makeup station from Miles and he'd be like, 'Where's Hester?'” she said of their relationship on set.

Marriage Story followed Johansson and Driver as a couple negotiating custody of their son while going through a heartbreaking divorce. The actors narrated their points of view in the film, reports peoplecom.

The Noah Baumbach-directed film picked up four wins at the Gotham Awards after it arrived on Netflix in 2019.

Prior to its release, Johansson opened up about working with Driver for the project.

“We spent two entire days screaming at each other, brutally screaming and fighting for two full days,” she told As If magazine at the time.

“It was exhausting, but if I didn't have as strong an actor as Adam to take all the stuff I was giving him I would have been lost,” Johansson said.“For me, working with other actors is a really important part of what I do... it's everything.”