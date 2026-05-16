Bihar EOU Raids Executive Engineer In Rs 2 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case, 40 Lakh Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 16 (IANS) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police on Saturday has launched raids at four locations linked to Gopal Kumar, Executive Engineer of the Rural Works Division in Jhajha, Jamui, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

According to an official statement issued by Bihar Police Headquarters, the EOU registered Case No. 08/26 on May 15, under the Prevention of Corruption Act after a preliminary verification found evidence that Gopal Kumar had allegedly acquired assets worth Rs 2,00,61,000 beyond his known sources of income.

Following the registration of the case, the EOU obtained search warrants from the Special Vigilance Court in Patna. Teams led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officers then carried out simultaneous searches at four premises linked to the engineer.

The raids were conducted at his flat in Jagat Pila Apartment, Manjister Colony, Jyotipuram, Patna; his residence in East Indira Nagar, Road No. 4, Kankarbagh, Patna; a rented accommodation near KKM College in Jamui and his office in Jhajha, Jamui.

So far, cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh has been recovered during the searches.

The Economic Offences Unit said the search operation is still underway, and detailed information regarding the seizure and findings will be released after the raids are completed.

According to the EOU, the alleged assets are estimated to be approximately 81.5 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income. Following the preliminary investigation, a search warrant was obtained from the Special Vigilance Court in Patna, after which the simultaneous raids began on Saturday morning.

Officials said swift legal action was initiated after preliminary findings indicated serious financial irregularities. During the searches, investigators are closely examining real estate holdings, investments, banking transactions, and other financial documents.

The Economic Offences Unit is continuing the investigation, and officials stated that further details will be shared once the search operation concludes.

The EOU is a specialised division of the State Police in India responsible for investigating complex white-collar crimes, financial fraud, and large-scale scams. The unit focusses on crimes that involve massive monetary stakes, interstate or international ramifications, and require highly specialised investigation skills.