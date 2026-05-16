BJP Slams Opposition Over NEET Row, Defends CBI Probe Into Paper Leak

BJP Defends Centre's Action, Slams Congress

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Saturday slammed the Opposition for questioning the Centre over the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 examination following reports alleging question bank leak and affirmed that while Congress, in its tenure, never took action against such instances, the ruling BJP initiated a CBI inquiry. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader reflected on the details of the investigation and said that seven accused have been arrested, including the main accused. Defending the government, he reiterated the Centre's decision to conduct the NEET-UG exam in CBT mode starting in 2027, dismissing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "political accusations."

"In independent India, the exam papers of competitive exams were leaked many a time in different parts of the country, but no action was taken by the then ruling Congress. However, the government of India initiated a CBI inquiry on this particular issue and the main culprit was identified yesterday. He belongs to Pune and is behind bars now, with seven people already being arrested. The government of India has very clearly declared that the exam will be conducted online next year to check the leaking of papers. Political accusations of Rahul Gandhi will not yield any results," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over Exam Scams

His remarks come after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Centre after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG 2026, which was held on May 3. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi referred to reports of deaths of NEET aspirants due to the cancellation of the examination.

"From 2015 to 2026--148 exam scams. 87 exams cancelled, the futures of 9 crore children affected," he claimed. Rahul Gandhi also questioned the lack of accountability, alleging that despite investigations by agencies such as the CBI and ED, no significant punishment had been handed out. "Out of 148 scams, only 1 resulted in punishment. CBI took up 17 cases, ED took 11--no one was punished," he alleged. Targeting the government, Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi how many more such incidents would be needed to ensure accountability.

Govt Announces Re-exam, Shift to CBT Mode

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the NTA will conduct the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21 and said the exam will shift to Computer- Based Test (CBT) mode from next year as part of reforms aimed at ensuring transparency.

Pradhan assured the students that they would not let malpractice happen again in the examination and said the government's topmost priority was the future of students. "Our topmost priority is the future of the students, and the government is sensitive towards their hard work and efforts. We will not let malpractice happen this time. The government is with you. We had to make a difficult decision in the interest of the nation. We are very sad," Pradhan said.

Education Minister Admits Leak

Addressing a press conference, the Education Minister admitted that questions had gone out under the guise of "guess papers"."Questions have gone out under the guise of guess papers," Pradhan said.

He said the verification process began on May 8 and continued over the next four days before the Centre decided to cancel the examination on May 12. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)