RG Kar Case: BJP MLA Promises Rule Of Law After IPS Officers Suspended

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh on Saturday said the law would take its own course in West Bengal following the suspension of three IPS officers over alleged lapses linked to the RG Kar rape and murder case.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh asserted that the state government was committed to upholding the rule of law and said the inquiry would be conducted in accordance with departmental procedures, following which further action would be taken based on the findings. "It will go under the law... We will establish the rule of law in West Bengal. Let's see what kind of findings come out through the inquiry, and thereafter, the law will take its own course of action. An inquiry will be conducted as per departmental procedure. And on the basis of the findings, the subsequent step will be taken," Ghosh said.

3 IPS officers suspended

The remarks came after the West Bengal government on Friday suspended three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers over alleged serious administrative lapses, negligence in FIR registration and investigation in the RG Kar rape and murder case. According to an official statement, the suspended officers are former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday announced strict action against the officers, citing serious administrative lapses, negligence in registering an FIR and investigating the case, and allegations of offering bribes to the victim's family. Addressing a press conference at Nabanna, Adhikari said the government would continue its crackdown against alleged links between sections of the administration and criminal elements.

CID to probe Presidency jail mobile recovery

The Chief Minister also announced that the investigation into illegal activities inside the Presidency Correctional Home would be handed over to the CID after a surprise raid led to the recovery of 23 mobile phones from the jail premises.

Background of the RG Kar case

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident took place on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead inside a seminar room on the campus, sparking nationwide outrage and protests demanding justice for the victim. (ANI)

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