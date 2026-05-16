Annapurna Bhandar: Rs 3000 DBT Alert Hits Accounts - Is Your Bank Ready? Check Now!

The Rs 3000 payment for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme is expected in the first week of June. But will you miss out on the money if your bank account isn't DBT-linked? We explain what this Direct Beneficiary Account link is and how you can get it done.

After the change in government in Bengal, the BJP government will give Rs 3000 to all women under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme, similar to the previous government's Lakshmir Bhandar. Modi and Shah repeatedly mentioned this during their election campaigns. Now, the 'double engine' government in Bengal is set to fulfil this promise. According to sources, the money will start coming into women's accounts from June 1. But for that, your bank account must be linked with your phone number and Aadhaar number. How do you know if your account has a DBT (Direct Beneficiary Account) link? Read the full story to find out.

DBT stands for Direct Beneficiary Account. Basically, if your Aadhaar is linked to your bank account, government scheme money comes directly to you. If it's not linked, you could face problems getting the funds. You can check your status on the NPCI portal using your Aadhaar number. Or, you can visit your bank or any cyber cafe to submit the form online or offline and get the DBT link done.

Here's how to check your DBT link status through UIDAI. First, go to the official Aadhaar website gov). Then, log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your mobile. You will find an option called 'Bank Seeding Status'. Just click on it, and it will show you which of your bank accounts is linked with NPCI. It will also show the date of the last update.

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You can also directly visit the link org/catalog/seedingRequestDetails to check your status with your Aadhaar number. Alternatively, log in to your bank's official net banking portal or mobile banking app. Then, look for the 'Services', 'Aadhaar Services', or 'Aadhaar Seeding/Link' option in the menu.

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Next, type in your 12-digit Aadhaar number. You need to tick the consent box or agree to the terms and conditions to receive DBT benefits. An OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar. Enter that OTP and click submit. Your browser will then show the latest update on your DBT link.