'We Must Break The Training Barriers': Sawan Barwal's Marathon Journey From Himachal's Hills To India's Record Books

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) India's long-distance running scene has often existed away from the spotlight, tucked behind the glamour of cricket stadiums and sprint tracks. But for Sawan Barwal, the road to becoming one of the country's most promising marathon runners began far from packed arenas, in the tranquil hills of Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh, where endurance is not built in training camps alone but in everyday life itself.

Earlier this year, Barwal scripted history by breaking India's 48-year-old national marathon record, a feat that suddenly pushed the soft-spoken Army athlete into national prominence. Yet, in conversation, the record-breaking runner speaks less about fame and more about discipline, recovery, patience, and the people who quietly carried him through years when success was far from guaranteed.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Barwal reflected on growing up in the hills, overcoming injuries, family sacrifices, and why long-distance running is as much a mental battle as it is a physical one.

“There is a benefit in the mountains 'physically' as an athlete. If we talk about endurance running, we get a slight benefit from where we come from. It's a little challenging to go to the mountains, and there is a lot of physical activity needed. So definitely, the endurance is developed from the very beginning if you're living there. And on top of that, you are benefited while training because you are at an altitude, which later helps competing at other places,” Barwal told IANS, in an exclusive interaction facilitated by ASICS, when asked how training in the mountains helped him shape his endurance, discipline and mindset as an athlete.

For Barwal, the mountains shaped more than his lungs and stamina. They also shaped his resilience. Training facilities were limited when he first began, and unlike athletes from bigger cities, access to professional recovery systems or nutrition support came much later.

“If I compare it to other places, training in the mountains is more difficult. There are not as many facilities here, and I did not have many facilities in my district when I first started training. I trained there and bagged a medal in the Nationals. When I moved to the city lateron and trained in the excellence centers, it was pretty easy to rain there with all facilities for recovery, nutrition, so it was easy for me to develop my body then,” he said.

Long-distance running can often feel isolating, hours of repetitive training without applause, cameras, or crowds. Yet Barwal approaches the sport with the precision of someone constantly competing against time itself.

“I have a set target in my mind for the marathon beforehand that I have to improve my timing and break the national record. I keep in mind that target and train accordingly saying 'I want to achieve this target, I have to train like this.' We must break the training barriers. I set the targets before training and tell myself that I have to finish running in so-and-so time. We set the target 1-2 days before for the next session. We have to practise continuously and achieve the target. That's the motivation. As soon as we achieve the target, we feel happy. I also have teammates, so we keep motivating each other,” he stated.

Behind that discipline lies a story familiar to many Indian athletes, a family stretching its own limits so one dream could survive.

“My family has been very helpful since I started running. They provided me with a lot of things. They cut out their own things and provided me with the training essentials. My family has been very helpful. My elder brother helped me a lot. When he started his job, he supported me financially because I wasn't financially stable, didn't have a job in hand. He helped me with the training shoes, the spike shoes, the competition shoes that cost around 20000, I couldn't afford it, but he provided me with those and has been a big support so that I could succeed,” Barwal expressed.

That support system, Barwal believes, extends beyond family and coaches. In a sport where progress can take years, athletes need partners willing to invest in journeys rather than instant results.

“Behind every athlete's journey, there is always a strong support system that helps them stay focused and keep moving forward. Long-distance running involves years of disciplined training, sacrifices, recovery, and staying mentally strong through both good and difficult phases. For me, the support from my coaches, family, teammates, and partners like ASICS has played a very important role in helping me pursue my goals with confidence.

“As an athlete, knowing that a brand understands the demands of the sport and genuinely supports your journey makes a big difference. ASICS has always stood for performance, recovery, and the overall well-being of athletes, which aligns closely with what long-distance running requires – sound mind, sound body,” Barwal opened up.

Modern marathon running, he says, is no longer just about mileage and stamina. Technology, especially footwear innovation, has become central to performance.

“Today, shoes are a big part of running. Competition shoes feature carbon-fibre plates and are lightweight. If we talk about 4-5 years ago, shoes were not like that. It becomes 20-30% easier for athletes if they have access to proper training and running shoes. From providing the right footwear and apparel technology to supporting athletes through their training and racing journey, ASICS helps create an environment where athletes can focus fully on improving and performing at their best. For me personally, having that kind of backing gives a lot of motivation and confidence to keep pushing my limits and continue chasing bigger goals,” the long-distance runner stated.

But the road has not been linear. In 2023, Barwal endured one of the toughest periods of his career after a major injury kept him out for months and forced him into a battle with self-doubt.

“Every athlete goes through such phases in life. If you suffer a major injury and recovery takes a long time, thoughts start coming into your mind like maybe this will never heal properly, maybe I'm not able to do anything, or perhaps I should choose a different path altogether. So controlling those thoughts was very challenging for me when I got injured in 2023 and it took me around six to seven months to recover. That was a really difficult phase.

“Then, when athletes transition from the junior level to the senior level, it usually takes one or two years to adjust to that category. During that period, winning medals and maintaining your place in the field becomes a huge challenge. You start feeling that other athletes are better than you and ahead of you, and that your time has not yet come. At times like that, you often feel you may have chosen the wrong field and that you are not able to move forward. But if you keep those thoughts under control and continue training patiently and consistently, eventually you get to see the results of that hard work,” the national record holder said.

For someone who now holds the national marathon record, Barwal still remembers a time when long-distance running barely received attention in his home state.

“In the beginning, it was difficult. Since we are from Himachal, people there generally do not have much interest in sports, especially athletics, and very few pursue long-distance running. Most people eventually join the army instead. It was only when we travelled outside that we realised this is also a sport in which one can build a career. Six or seven years ago, there wasn't much craze around it, but now marathons attract huge crowds. It feels good to see so many people coming and participating,” Barwal mentioned.

His advice to young runners reflects the same patience that defines his own journey.

“The journey from junior to senior level is a long one. There is a huge difference in both performance and maturity between junior and senior athletes. It usually takes four to six years for young athletes to reach that level, so it is important not to get distracted or lose focus during that phase. Many athletes quit midway because even after two or three years, they may still not see the results they expect or feel they are unable to match the senior level. But reaching that stage takes time, patience, and consistent hard work. That is why it is very important to keep practising continuously with a clear target in mind.”

Now, with the Asian Games, Asian Marathon Championships, and the Los Angeles Olympics firmly in sight, Barwal is already thinking beyond his breakthrough moment. For him, experience may be the final ingredient needed to compete at the highest level.

“This year we have the Asian Games in September and next year we have the Asian Marathon Championship. It will be a major event and next year we have the Olympics. We will have a lot of experience by the time the Olympic year is here. We didn't have that much experience in the first marathon but that won't be the case in 2028. 40-50% is experience that matters. We didn't have that much experience last time. We will have a lot of experience in the upcoming Olympics,” he concluded.