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Walton Unveils AI-Powered Premium Washing Machine Range


2026-05-16 01:31:01
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladeshi electronics manufacturer Walton has launched a new line of premium washing machines equipped with artificial intelligence-based smart wash technology and advanced laundry features.

The new range includes AI-enabled top-loading models with 8kg and 9kg capacities, alongside front-loading stain wash machines, a steam wash variant, and a washer-dryer combo unit.

According to the company, the AI system can automatically detect fabric type and load weight to select the most suitable wash settings, aiming to improve washing efficiency and user convenience.

Officials said, selected models are equipped with inverter and direct-drive motors to enhance energy efficiency, reduce noise, and increase durability. The washer-dryer combination model also allows both washing and drying in a single machine.

The products were introduced at an event held at Walton's corporate office in the capital on May 12. Senior executives of the company and brand ambassador Jaya Ahsan attended the launch event.

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Bangladesh Monitor

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