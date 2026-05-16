Andhra Pradesh: Tipper Lorry Rams Into Labourers In Kakinada 4 Dead

A tipper lorry allegedly rammed into labourers in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada Rural, killing four people on the spot, police said. The incident occured when the victims were on their way to work near the Kovvuru Bridge.

Four Dead, Two Critically Injured

According to Indrapelam police station SI Veerababu, "Four people died on the spot, while two others sustained severe injuries. "The condition of the injured is said to be critical, he added.

The injured were shifted to the Government General Hospital, Kakinada, where they are undergoing treatment.

The accident occurred while the labourers were crossing the road early in the morning to attend employment works, he added.

More details are awaited in this case.

Past Incident in Kakinada

Earlier this year, atleast eighteen people died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district.

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