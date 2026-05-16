Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata, Abhishek FIR Against TMC MP For Hate Speech

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday criticised former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee, saying that the TMC leaders acted tyrannically over the past several years. While speaking to the media in Kolkata, he noted that a climate of fear previously stopped people from lodging complaints. He said that under the Bharatiya Janata Party government, citizens now feel empowered to file complaints and the police are responding to them promptly. "Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and their leaders have acted tyrannically. People did not complain at that time because of fear. However, they are now ready to complain, and the police are ready to act on it, so justice will be served," he said.

FIR lodged against Abhishek Banerjee

An FIR dated May 15 has been registered against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly making inflammatory statements ahead of the elections, making remarks regarding the playing of DJs, and issuing statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The complainant Rajib Sarkar alleged that Banerjee delivered provocative, threatening and inflammatory speeches, allegedly inciting violence, promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity during different political rallies and election campaigns of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2026.

"The brief fact of the case is that on 15.05.2026, a written complaim was received from Shri Rajib Sarkar, Sio Late Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, residing at Arunila Apartment, FA 6/2 Deshbandhu Nagar, Baguiati, Kolkata-700059, wherein he alleged that Shri Abhishek Banerjee, MP of Diamond Harbour Constituency, during different political rallies and election campaigns of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2026, delivered provocative, threatening and inflammatory speeches allegedly imciting violence, promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity," the FIR stated.

The FIR further noted that the remarks were made from Banerjee's official social media handle on Facebook, namely, 'Abhishek Banerjee Official ', along with other social media news platforms.

According to the FIR, the complainant specifically referred to speeches delivered at Maheshtala, Arambagh, Haringhata and Nandigram rallies during March-April, wherein the accused allegedly threatened opposition workers and used aggressive language likely to create public disorder and political unrest.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 192/196/351(2)/353(1) (C) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 123(2), 125 of Representation of the People Act, 1951. (ANI)

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