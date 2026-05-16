K Rustom & Co, Naturals And More Put Indian Ice Cream On The Global Map Check India's Top 5

Ice cream has a way of immediately bringing back memories. It can involve taking walks in the warm evening, going out for dessert with the family, or visiting a favorite ice cream store after supper. Ice cream is never just a scoop in a cup in India. It is about distinctive tastes, classic dessert restaurants, and well-known dishes that people have loved for decades.

Some of these popular Indian ice creams are now well-known around the world. TasteAtlas, a food and travel guide, just published its list of the 100 most iconic ice creams in the world, which includes well-known ice cream locations and fabled treats from all over the world. A number of popular Indian desserts made the list, demonstrating that the nation's dessert culture is as fascinating and unforgettable as any other.

Ice Cream Sandwich, K. Rustom & Co. | Mumbai

Mumbai's K. Rustom & Co. was founded in 1953 and is well-known for its classic ice cream sandwiches. These sandwiches are straightforward, nostalgic, and very well-liked. They are served between crisp wafers rather of bread. Long lines are still drawn to flavours like chocolate and mango. Over time, the dish has grown to become one of Mumbai's most recognisable sweets.

Death By Chocolate, Corner House | Bengaluru

Corner House is considered legendary by the people of Bengaluru. With good cause, the brand's well-known "Death By Chocolate" made the list. Layers of chocolate cake, vanilla ice cream, thick chocolate sauce, cream, and almonds make up this decadent treat.

Tender Coconut Ice Cream, Naturals | Mumbai

Naturals Ice Cream gained international recognition for its soft coconut ice cream and is renowned for utilising real fruits and natural ingredients. The brand, which was founded in 1984, gained recognition for maintaining simple, fresh tastes. The soft coconut version, which is packed with actual coconut bits, is still a national hit.

Guava Ice Cream, Apsara Ice Cream | Mumbai

With its distinctive guava ice cream, Mumbai-based Apsara Ice Creams made the list. Inspired by the spicy guava sold by Indian street vendors, this flavour combines sweet fruit with a hint of masala, making it both refreshing and nostalgic. People are immediately reminded of Indian street food culture by its particular flavour.

Gadbad Ice Cream, Pabba's | Mangaluru

Without sampling the renowned "Gadbad" at Pabba's, a trip to Mangaluru frequently seems unfulfilled. Layers of ice cream, fruits, jelly, nuts, and syrups combine to create a wonderful combination of flavours and sensations in this vibrant treat. Gadbad has grown to be one of the most recognisable sweets in coastal Karnataka.