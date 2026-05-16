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UP Police Arrests Lucknow University Professor Over Paper Leak Allegation And Misconduct With Female Student

UP Police Arrests Lucknow University Professor Over Paper Leak Allegation And Misconduct With Female Student


2026-05-16 01:06:37
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh police arrested Lucknow University professor Dr Paramjeet Singh who allegedly leaked exam papers through audio recordings. He is also accused of engaging in inappropriate conversation with a female student. A case has been lodged at Hasanaganj police station and the accused professor is under investigation, PTI reported.

The University initiated an inquiry after allegations surfaced that the accused professor had an objectionable and derogatory phone conversation with a female student. According to officials, Dr Paramjeet Singh allegedly offered undue favours while claiming that he could leak examination papers.

However, the accused professor claimed that he is being falsely implicated due to the university's“internal politics” as he denied all allegations. As per University sources, the information about the issue first surfaced when a female student informed the administration about the alleged incident and audio clips of purported phone conversations between her and the professor went viral on social media.

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