Global Tourism Growth Expected To Outpace World Economy : WTTC

Geneva: Global Travel and Tourism is projected to grow faster than the wider world economy in 2026, according to new research by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The sector is expected to contribute around USD 12 trillion to global GDP next year and support 376 million jobs worldwide, equivalent to one in nine jobs globally.

WTTC forecasts the industry will grow by 3.2 percent in 2026, ahead of the broader global economic growth estimate of 2.4 percent. Over the next decade, the sector is also expected to create nearly 89 million new jobs globally.

The report highlighted the importance of investment in infrastructure, digital innovation, and sustainable tourism to maintain long-term growth.

In Europe, Travel and Tourism is forecast to grow by 3.6 percent in 2026, significantly outperforming the wider regional economy.

WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara said the sector continues to show strong resilience despite economic uncertainty.