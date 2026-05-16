Firsttrip Relaunches B2C Portal

Dhaka: Firsttrip has officially relaunched its B2C portal, marking an important step towards offering customers a smoother, faster, and more convenient digital travel booking experience.

Through the relaunched platform, customers can now easily search, book and manage their travel needs from one place.

The portal has been designed to make the customer journey more seamless, with improved access to essential travel services and value-added features.

The relaunched Firsttrip B2C portal includes key features such as flight booking, extra baggage purchase, seat selection, meal selection, EMI facility, eSIM, baggage protection, auto refund and auto reissue services.

These features will help customers enjoy greater flexibility, convenience and control over their travel plans.

Speaking on the relaunch, Firsttrip management said, the platform has been improved with a stronger focus on customer convenience, digital service efficiency, and an enhanced travel experience.

Firsttrip said, it believes the relaunch will support the growing demand for online travel services and further strengthen its position as a customer-focused digital travel platform in the country.

Customers can now visit the Firsttrip B2C portal to explore travel options and enjoy a more convenient booking experience.