Government Forms National Tourism Council, Targets Higher GDP Contribution

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The government has formed a National Tourism Council to strengthen coordination and accelerate the development of Bangladesh's tourism industry, while also setting a target to significantly increase the sector's contribution to the national economy.

According to a gazette notification, the council will be chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and include several senior cabinet members and officials. The secretary of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry will serve as member-secretary.

The council will oversee tourism policy, coordinate development initiatives, attract investment, and promote public-private partnerships to expand Bangladesh's tourism presence at home and abroad.

Officials said, the body will also review tourism-related projects and monitor implementation of major commitments in the sector.

GDP contribution increase to 6-7pc

Meanwhile, the government has announced plans to increase tourism's contribution to GDP from the current 3 percent to around 6-7 percent.

Speaking at the Deputy Commissioners' Conference earlier this month, Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam said Bangladesh has more than 1,700 tourist sites and strong potential for tourism growth across the country.

Authorities are currently preparing a tourism master plan focused on infrastructure, investment, and destination development. The govt also emphasized preserving heritage sites and improving local tourist facilities.