Cathay Cargo Launches Freighter Service To Bangkok

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Hong Kong: Cathay Cargo launched its weekly freighter service to Bangkok on May 6, marking its return to the city since its last regular freighter operation 10 years ago. The new service adds dedicated uplift for Thai exporters and freight forwarders with connectivity via its Hong Kong hub.

Operating every Wednesday and originating from Hong Kong, the Boeing 747-400F provides customers with additional uplift and greater flexibility through more shipping options for both general cargo and selected special shipments. The service adds dedicated freighter capacity to complement the existing belly capacity on Cathay Pacific's passenger service, enabling exporters and logistics partners to better manage peak-period demand. This also provides an option for freight that may be constrained on passenger services, such as outsized freight, high-density cargo, and eligible dangerous goods.

Thailand remains an important market for Cathay Cargo within its Southeast Asia network. In 2025, Cathay Cargo carried more than 29,000 tons out of Thailand, reflecting steady year-on-year growth and demand across a broad mix of cargo, including general goods, time-sensitive shipments and special cargo.

Via Cathay's Hong Kong hub, the service enhances routing choice and connectivity for Thai exporters, and onward access to key long-haul markets such as North America and the Chinese Mainland. This is underpinned by the strong hub infrastructure at Hong Kong International Airport, where dedicated cargo terminal capabilities support handling requirements for special shipments. Customers can also benefit from track-and-trace and monitoring options, providing greater visibility over their shipments. Through Hong Kong, the reach into the wider Greater Bay Area is further extended.