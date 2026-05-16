Eastern Sports Management Celebrates 10 Years Operating The Jeff Rouse Swim And Sport Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAFFORD, VA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastern Sports Management (ESM) is proud to celebrate 10 years as the operating partner of the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, marking a decade of community impact, athletic achievement, and economic growth throughout the Fredericksburg and Stafford region.







Since opening the facility in 2016, ESM has worked to establish the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center as one of Virginia's premier destinations for aquatics, fitness, recreation, and community programming. Over the past 10 years, the facility has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors for swim lessons, fitness programs, birthday parties, camps, regional events, and competitive swim meets.

What began as a vision for a world-class aquatic and recreation facility has evolved into a cornerstone of the community helping residents of all ages embrace healthier lifestyles while creating opportunities for athletic development and family engagement.

“We are incredibly proud of what the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center has become over the last decade,” said John Wack, President of Eastern Sports Management.“This facility represents the very best of community recreation and sports tourism. We've seen young swimmers learn water safety skills for the first time, athletes break records in competition, and families create lifelong memories together.”

Under ESM's leadership, the facility has hosted numerous regional and state swim meets that have attracted athletes and spectators from across Virginia and beyond. These events have generated significant economic impact for Stafford County and the Fredericksburg area by supporting local hotels, restaurants, retailers, and tourism partners.

Beyond competition, the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center has become a hub for community connection and wellness. Thousands of children and adults have participated in swim lessons and aquatic programming, while countless residents have utilized the facility for fitness, recreation, camps, and special events.

The 10-year milestone reflects ESM's long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality facility operations and innovative programming while continuing to invest in the local community.

For more information, visit or follow Eastern Sports Management and the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center on social media.

About Eastern Sports Management

Eastern Sports Management (ESM), based in the Fredericksburg region, is a leading sports facility management and development company specializing in the operation of sports, recreation, wellness, and event venues. ESM is committed to creating high-quality experiences that drive community engagement, economic impact, youth development, and healthy lifestyles through innovative programming and professional facility operations.

About the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center

The Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center is a state-of-the-art aquatic, fitness, and recreation facility located in Stafford, Virginia. Named after Olympic gold medalist Jeff Rouse, the Center provides competitive and recreational swimming opportunities, fitness and wellness programming, sports activities, community events, and family-focused recreation for residents throughout the region.

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