NIA Chargesheets Absconding Mastermind, Four Others In Cambodia-Linked Human Trafficking, Cyber Slavery Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted five people, including absconding mastermind Anand Kumar Singh alias Munna Singh, in a Cambodia-linked human trafficking and cyber slavery case, officials said on Saturday.

Anand, along with four co-accused, has been charged under relevant Sections of the IPC in a chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Patna, Bihar.

Three of the accused - Abhay Nath Dubey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Abhiranjan Kumar from Bihar, and Rohit Yadav from Uttar Pradesh - were arrested in February this year after arriving in the national Capital from Cambodia. The fifth accused, identified as Prahlad Kumar Singh, is currently out on bail.

According to the NIA, the accused were part of an organised human trafficking syndicate that lured Indian youths to Cambodia by promising legitimate jobs and attractive salaries. After reaching Cambodia, the victims' passports were allegedly confiscated, and they were forced to work for scam companies operating there.

The agency stated that the victims faced severe mental and physical torture if they resisted. They were allegedly subjected to electric shocks, forceful confinement, and denial of food and water.

NIA investigations revealed that Anand Kumar Singh was the kingpin of the racket and recruited youths through various sub-agents and travel agents operating in India. He allegedly worked closely with associates in Cambodia to illegally traffic victims to the country.

He was charging $2,000-$3,000 for each youth 'sold' to a fake company.

Investigation to trace other members of the syndicate and unravel the complete conspiracy in the case RC 10/2024/NIA/DLI is continuing.

Earlier on May 14, the NIA had filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused in connection with the deadly car bomb explosion near the Red Fort area of the national Capital that killed 11 people and injured several others.

The high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast took place on November 10, 2025, and caused extensive destruction to nearby property, sending shockwaves across Delhi and triggering a nationwide security alert.