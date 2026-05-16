Dehradun: Cops Find Rs 1.5 Cr Cash In Car's Secret Compartment

Dehradun Police recovered more than Rs 1.5 crore in cash concealed inside a secret compartment of a vehicle during a checking operation in the Rajendra Nagar-Kaulagarh area under the "Operation Prahar" campaign, while the Income Tax Department has launched a probe into the matter.

Suspicious Vehicle Intercepted

According to a police press release, the recovery was made on May 15 during an intensive vehicle checking drive conducted by Kotwali Cantt Police on Sirmaur Road. A suspicious Maharashtra-registered Mahindra Scorpio-N bearing registration number MH12XT 3245 was intercepted during the operation.

According to the press release, the driver initially gave evasive replies when police sought vehicle-related documents, prompting officers to carry out further questioning. CO City Swapnil Muyal said, "During a checking operation conducted by Cantt Police, a suspicious vehicle was stopped for inspection... During questioning, the driver identified himself as Satish Bhai, a resident of Gujarat... The two other occupants identified themselves as Thakur Jaswant Singh and Sachin Pilot... When inquired, they gave evasive replies... They later admitted that a large amount of cash had been concealed in a secret compartment in the vehicle."

Secret Compartment Uncovered

Police said the hidden cash was stored inside a specially built secret cabin located between the middle and rear seats of the SUV.

"After receiving information about the huge quantity of cash, senior officials were immediately informed, and the Income Tax Department was alerted, which reached the spot promptly," Muyal added.

Income Tax Probe Begins

In the presence of Income Tax officials and senior police officers, the vehicle was searched thoroughly, leading to the recovery of approximately Rs 1.55 crore in cash from the concealed compartment.

During interrogation, the driver, identified as Satish Bhai, son of late Hargovind Bhai and a resident of Mehsana district in Gujarat, reportedly failed to provide valid documents related to the recovered money.

"When questioned about the source of the money, he stated that the cash had been brought from Varanasi and was to be handed over to Jaswant, who was travelling with him in the vehicle," Muyal said.

The two other occupants of the vehicle were identified as Thakur Jaswant Sang Banaji, a resident of Patan district in Gujarat, and Sachin Patel, a resident of Visnagar in Gujarat.

"The Income Tax Department is currently questioning all three individuals and recording their statements while assessing the recovered amount. Further action in the matter will be taken by the Income Tax Department. The police have seized the vehicle involved in the case," Muyal said.

Police described the seizure as a "major breakthrough" achieved under the leadership of SSP Dehradun during the ongoing district-wide checking campaign. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)