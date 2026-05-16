Delhi LG Encourages Young Police Officers To Build A Safer Capital

LG Encourages Young Delhi Police Officers

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday interacted with young officers of the Delhi Police and encouraged them to transform every challenge into an opportunity while serving citizens with commitment, compassion and professionalism.

The Lieutenant Governor shared details of the interaction through a post on X, where he highlighted the role of young police officers in building a safer and more citizen-centric national capital amid the rapidly evolving urban landscape.

"Had an informal and interactive session with a group of young officers of @DelhiPolice. Heard their perspectives and first-hand experiences from the ground, reflecting a rapidly evolving city. Encouraged them to transform every challenge into an opportunity to serve with commitment, compassion, and professionalism, and to play their rightful role in building a safe, secure, and citizen-centric #ViksitDilli," Sandhu wrote in his post on X. Had an informal and interactive session with a group of young officers of @DelhiPolice. Heard their perspectives and first-hand experiences from the ground, reflecting a rapidly evolving city. Encouraged them to transform every challenge into an opportunity to serve with... twitter/gOBCjbl3cT - LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) May 16, 2026

Reviewing Ease of Doing Business Reforms

Earlier on Friday, the Lieutenant Governor reviewed the progress of the ongoing deregulation exercise aimed at strengthening Ease of Doing Business and improving Ease of Living in the national capital, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing details in a post on X, the LG said he chaired a meeting of senior officials to assess the reform process and noted the city's improved performance in national rankings. "Happy to note that Delhi has progressed from 'Achievers' status to 'Exemplar' status in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2025 rankings among UTs," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also stressed the need for a governance framework that reduces unnecessary regulatory hurdles while ensuring administrative efficiency and public convenience. "Our focus remains on transitioning towards a 'Permitted Until Prohibited' ecosystem by removing long-standing regulatory hurdles and simplifying governance frameworks," he added.

Referring to legislative reforms currently under consideration, Sandhu said the government was expediting efforts to simplify compliance mechanisms and approvals through policy interventions. "While we are fast-tracking the Omnibus Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, to streamline approvals and simplify compliance, it is equally important to ensure that quality of service and safety standards are upheld across all sectors," he noted.

Referring to the guiding principle of reforms, Sandhu said, "Guided by the Prime Minister's vision of reducing compliance burden and improving ease of living for citizens, every procedural reform must translate into greater efficiency, transparency, and opportunity for the people of Delhi."

He further directed officials to complete the implementation of all pending priority reforms identified by the Government of India within the stipulated timeline. "Advised officers to ensure implementation of all remaining priority areas identified by the Government of India for Ease of Doing Business reforms by June 30, 2026, without fail," he said.

Concluding his remarks, the Lieutenant Governor reiterated the administration's commitment towards governance reforms and citizen welfare. "We remain committed to a governance model where efficiency meets excellence for the benefit of every resident, as we continue working towards a #ViksitDilli," he said. (ANI)

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