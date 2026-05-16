Indian Diaspora In Netherlands Calls Meeting PM Modi A 'Blessing'

MENAFN - IANS) The Hague, May 16 (IANS) Members of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands on Saturday described themselves as fortunate to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally, calling the experience one of the greatest honours of their lives.

A member of the Indian diaspora told IANS,“We are fortunate to meet PM Modi personally. I would like to say that PM Modi is not just an Indian leader but a world leader. He has put in a lot of effort into making India a strong nation.”

Another member of the diaspora expressed excitement over the interaction and said,“It was amazing. It was the honour of our lives. Meeting PM Modi in person was truly a blessing.”

A member of the Muslim community in the Indian diaspora also shared happiness after meeting the Prime Minister and said,“I am very happy. I have grown up in India, and today I got an opportunity to meet PM Modi.”

Artistes from the Netherlands who performed during the event also expressed gratitude and excitement over the opportunity to present Indian culture before the Prime Minister.

One artiste said,“We presented a beautiful Ram bhajan. We were very honoured to perform in front of PM Modi. It was blissful to see the twinkle in his eyes, and it was truly a blessing to perform for him.”

Another artiste said,“It was beautiful to present our classical art forms here in the Netherlands in front of PM Modi. It truly feels like a blessed moment.”

A third performer described the occasion as a“unique experience” and said it was a great honour to perform before“one of the world leaders.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi shared some glimpses from the remarkable welcome by the Indian community in the Netherlands.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Yesterday's welcome by the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands was remarkable. The welcome included a dance performance covering Kathak, Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam. It also included a Garba performance."

In another post, PM Modi said, "Sharing some more glimpses from the welcome by the Indian community in the Netherlands."

Meanwhile, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten and will also meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on Saturday as part of his official visit to the country.

The Prime Minister is also expected to address the Indian community and interact with leading business leaders from the Netherlands during his stay.

PM Modi will remain in the Netherlands till May 17. This marks his second visit to the country, with his previous visit taking place in 2017. The current visit comes at an important juncture in India-Netherlands bilateral relations and is expected to further strengthen strategic cooperation between the two nations.

PM Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday evening as part of his multi-nation diplomatic tour to enhance India's strategic, economic, and technological partnerships across Europe.