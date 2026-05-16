'Landlord Threatened Me': Bengaluru Tenant's Deposit Dispute Post Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

Tenant-landlord conflicts in Bengaluru regularly make their way into social media, where locals routinely share tales of security deposit deductions, stringent housing regulations, and arguments with property owners. In the midst of this, a Bengaluru resident has described his experience with an allegedly abusive landlord. He claims that despite having paid rent on time for nine months, he was verbally intimidated in front of visitors and then ordered to leave the leased home.

The tenant said in a Reddit post that he paid a ₹40,000 security deposit and moved into the rental apartment around nine months ago. The rental agreement apparently had a provision permitting the landlord to remove one month's rent from the deposit upon the tenant's departure. The rent was ₹14,000 per month.

According to the resident, the landlord's attitude had been getting worse for months, and he began looking for a new house as a result of his frequent complaints and unpleasant encounters. But lately, when the landlord confronted him while visitors were at his house, things became more heated.

“My landlord came and started shouting and continuously verbally abusing me right in front of everyone. It was humiliating,” the tenant wrote. He also said that the landlord allegedly threatened him, saying,“If you don't come down, something bad will happen.”

According to the tenant, his visitors heard the claimed threat and saw the altercation. He added that he then received a text message from the landlord requesting that he leave the property.

Seeking advice online, the resident questioned whether the landlord could still deduct ₹14,000 from the security deposit despite allegedly forcing him to move out.“Since THEY texted me to vacate, can they still legally deduct ₹14,000 from my deposit? I feel like I'm not voluntarily leaving - they're forcing me out,” he wrote.

The tenant stated that he wanted to settle the issue amicably without going to court and that he had previously sent a formal notice requesting the return of the whole ₹40,000 deposit.

He also outlined the proof he claimed to have, which included records of nine months of on-time rent payments, screenshots of the text message requesting that he leave, and witnesses to the alleged verbal abuse and threat.

Take A Look At Viral Reddit Post

Landlord verbally abused and threatened me in front of my guests, texted me to vacate, and now wants to deduct ₹14,000 from my ₹40,000 deposit. Need advice u/P_sinha017 in indiranagar

How Did Social Media React?

Online people responded to the message in a number of ways, offering cautions and suggestions based on their personal experiences.

“Even the legal system here will tend to favour the local I'll say and what I think is that your landlord is not going to stop at deducting only painting charge, he most probably is going to deduct more,” one user commented.

“One month deduction is pretty standard, you're not going to get that back. For their behaviour tho, would suggest moving out first and then taking police/legal action,” commented another.

“Just send one legal notice, lawyer ko bol letterhead ya fir, 100rs ke bond bana dega... Paise bhi wapis karega saare,” wrote a third user.