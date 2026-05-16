Supercool Brings Fortune 500 Video Ads To Small Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Famous Labs' creative AI platform has released a new video production feature that allows small business owners to create professional video ads without a crew, a director, or editing software.

Miami, FL, May 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supercool, a creative AI platform developed by Famous Lab, has announced the launch of Advanced Movie Maker, a new feature that allows small business owners to produce cinematic video ads by simply describing what they want. No production crew. No studio. No editing software required.









The announcement marks a significant expansion of what Supercool's AI agent can deliver. Where the platform previously focused on graphics, branded assets, and marketing materials, it can now take a business from logo to mascot to fully produced video ad, all inside one session.

Why This Matters for Small Business

Professional video production has historically been out of reach for most small businesses. Hiring a crew, a director, and an editor can cost anywhere from several thousand to tens of thousands of dollars depending on the scope. Most small business owners skipped video advertising entirely because the barrier was simply too high.

Advanced Movie Maker removes that barrier. Using real-world physics, native audio, and director-level control, business owners describe what they want and receive a finished video ready to run as an ad, post on social media, or embed on a website, at a fraction of what traditional production costs.

The gap between big brand marketing budgets and small business marketing budgets has long defined who could afford to compete with video content. That gap is now closing.

A Platform That Already Changed What Small Businesses Can Build

The Advanced Movie Maker launch builds on a foundation that Supercool has already established for small business creative production.

One small business owner traveling in Japan came across a cartoon character on a street advertisement and instantly knew that was the style he wanted for his company mascot. He uploaded two reference images to Supercool: the Japanese character that inspired the style, and a photo of a butler conveying the professionalism he wanted his brand to represent. Within minutes, a fully original, print-ready mascot came back, entirely his vision, executed without a single illustrator or revision cycle.

That same business owner can now take that mascot and build a professional video ad around it, inside the same platform, in the same session.

A Bigger Opportunity for Small Business

When a small team can produce the same quality of creative work as a company ten times their size, the rules of competition change. Brand quality and marketing output are no longer signs of how big a company is. They are signs of how smart the tools being used are.

Small businesses that move early on these tools are not just saving money. They are building a real advantage over competitors who are still paying agencies to do the same work.

Supercool is part of a wider set of tools coming out of Famous Labs, which also developsText>, a platform for building apps, websites, and digital products. Both are built around the same idea: AI should finish the job, not just get it started.





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