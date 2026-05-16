Mango Diplomacy: India's Kesar Mangoes Finally Arrive In Seattle

The sweet taste of India's king of fruits, the mango, is finally making its way to Seattle shelves in the US, with the Kesar variant of the prized fruit arriving across Indian grocery stores and major retail outlets in the region ahead of the city's first sunny summer weekend.

In a significant cultural and commercial moment being celebrated as "mango diplomacy," the Consulate General of India in Seattle announced the arrival of Indian mangoes through a special feature on Fox 13 News' popular morning programme "Good Day Seattle."

'Mango Diplomacy' on Seattle Morning News

"As a prelude to the arrival of mangoes from India in Seattle stores this weekend, Fox 13 News featured a special segment on their morning show, 'Good Day Seattle'," the Consulate General of India, Seattle, said in a post on X.

During the segment, Fox 13 News introduced viewers to the story behind India's iconic mango varieties and their growing popularity in the United States, describing the development as both a culinary celebration and a symbol of India-US cultural ties.

More Than a Fruit: Cultural and Diplomatic Significance

Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta highlighted the emotional and cultural significance attached to mangoes in India during the segment, while also recalling the historic journey of Indian mangoes into the American market.

"When they (mangoes) first came into the US in 2007, I believe the New York Times called them the most eagerly anticipated fruit delivery ever. So that's what it meant then. We are very happy to showcase them in Seattle. Indian mangoes are special for a variety of reasons," Gupta said.

The Consul General highlighted the deep emotional and cultural significance mangoes hold for Indian families, calling them a symbol of summer memories, togetherness and nostalgia. He noted that Indian mangoes are much more than just a seasonal fruit for millions of people across India.

"First, they mean very differently to Indian people. It typically represents the onset of summer, and our growing-up memories are associated with this fruit. Families bond over mangoes. That's why they are so special to us. And really, we are happy to bring it to Seattle because just like Seattleites await the first sunny summer weekend, we were eagerly awaiting these mangoes here in Seattle," he added.

The segment further explored the concept of "mango diplomacy", referring to the diplomatic and trade efforts that helped Indian mangoes gain access to American consumers over the years.

Speaking on the diplomatic history behind the fruit's entry into the US market, Gupta recalled a notable moment involving former US President George W. Bush during his 2006 visit to India.

"In 2006, I remember President George W. Bush when he visited India; he tasted an Alphonso mango in India and told our then Prime Minister, 'What a hell of a fruit.' It started that wave of mangoes coming into the US," he remarked.

From Promotional Events to Retail Shelves

Gupta also spoke about how the sustained efforts over the past year, including large-scale promotional events and collaborations with retailers and distributors, have helped pave the way for Indian mangoes to officially reach consumers across Seattle beginning this weekend.

A promotional event hosted by the Consulate last year played a key role in familiarising Seattle residents, distributors and retailers with premium Indian mango varieties known for their flavour, aroma and texture. The four showcased varieties -- Dasheri, Chausa, Kesar and Langra -- are among India's most popular mangoes and are widely consumed during the country's summer season.

"We actually hosted a very big mango promotion event last year in Seattle at the Consulate. Got four varieties of mangoes: Dasheri, Chausa, Kesar and Langra. And had them be tasted by Seattle people, including most of the distributors here. Subsequently, we worked with a lot of local groceries, deliveries, and big US retailers to see if they could also get them tasted here by local people. And I am very happy to say that after one year of efforts, we are now going to have all kinds of Indian mangoes, beginning with Kesar, in Seattle beginning this weekend," Gupta stated.

The Consul General further confirmed that the mangoes are expected to be available not only in Indian grocery stores but also at major retail chains across the Greater Seattle region.

"We believe these are already in some of the local Indian grocery stores. The bigger ones, like Costco outlets in Seattle, Kirkland, Redmond and the Greater Seattle area, are likely to have it by the end of this weekend. So, Sunday onwards, please; you can stop by Costco and pick it up or go to an Indian grocery store and pick it up," he added.

The arrival of Indian mangoes in Seattle marks another chapter in the growing cultural connection between India and the United States, with the fruit often serving as a soft-power symbol of nostalgia, tradition, and people-to-people ties.

From Alphonso to Kesar, Dasheri to Langra, India's famed mango varieties continue to generate excitement among the Indian diaspora and American consumers alike, turning what was once a seasonal delicacy into a diplomatic success story that bridges cultures through taste and tradition.

India is the world's leading mango producer, cultivating between 20 and 26 million tonnes every year and accounting for almost 50 per cent of global mango production. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)