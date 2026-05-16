Does India Have Elections?: NRI Shares Shocking Dinner Conversation With Colleague In US

An Indian man living in the United States has triggered an online conversation after recounting an awkward dinner interaction filled with bizarre assumptions about India - including one guest confidently claiming that“you won't get a lasagna in India.”

The Non-Resident Indian (NRI) shared the incident on Reddit's popular r/Indiansinusa forum under the title,“You won't get lasagna in India” + other dinner table gems.” What began as a casual fine-dining outing at an Italian restaurant in the US, he said, quickly spiralled into a series of jaw-dropping remarks that left him stunned.

According to the man, the awkwardness began shortly after his food arrived when a colleague's cousin casually remarked,“Yeah... you won't get a lasagna in India,” seemingly convinced that Indian cities were disconnected from global cuisine and cafe culture.

Recalling the moment, the man joked that the guest appeared to believe“1.4 billion people are entirely cut off from global cuisine and cafe culture.”

But the uncomfortable exchange did not stop there.

The Reddit user revealed that the same person later asked him,“What is that yellow animal that people in India travel on?” - a question so confusing that he initially guessed the man was referring to elephants. Trying to respond politely, he explained that elephants were historically used by kings centuries ago, though he admitted he still had“no clue” what animal the person actually meant.

Another comment left him equally bewildered when the dinner guest reportedly asked,“Can you go to India?” The NRI said he responded,“Yes, why not? I can travel whenever I want,” while privately wondering whether the person perhaps meant to ask if he intended to settle back in India permanently.

However, what he described as the“grand finale” came when the same individual questioned whether India even held elections.

The man recalled replying sharply,“Yes, which is why we have a Prime Minister and not a Supreme Leader or a King.”

He added that this was far from the first time he had encountered such startling misconceptions in the US, revealing that even Uber drivers had previously asked him similar questions about India's democracy.

"You won't get lasagna in India" + other dinner table gems ‍♂️by u/AniKulkarn in indiansinusa

The post soon went viral, prompting a wider discussion on cultural ignorance, stereotypes, and the surprising lack of awareness many people have about countries outside their own borders.

While several Reddit users sympathised with the man and admitted such encounters could be deeply frustrating, others argued that ignorance about foreign cultures was a global phenomenon rather than a uniquely American problem.