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Readybid Introduces Procurement Gamification System To Increase Engagement In Hotel Sourcing Processes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 15 May 2026: ReadyBid today announced the introduction of its new Procurement Gamification System, designed to increase engagement, productivity, and performance within hotel sourcing workflows.
As procurement teams manage increasingly complex sourcing programs, maintaining engagement across stakeholders can be challenging. Repetitive workflows, long sourcing cycles, and extensive data analysis can reduce motivation and slow progress.
The new gamification system introduces structured incentives and performance tracking mechanisms that encourage more active participation in procurement activities.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said engagement is a key driver of procurement success.
“Procurement is not just about processes - it is about people,” Friedmann said.“Gamification helps teams stay engaged and perform at a higher level.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can track performance metrics such as sourcing speed, supplier engagement, negotiation outcomes, and compliance adherence.
The system assigns achievement indicators, progress milestones, and performance benchmarks that motivate users to improve efficiency and outcomes.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide real-time visibility into performance metrics, allowing teams to monitor progress and compare results across sourcing events.
For multinational enterprises, gamification supports collaboration by encouraging friendly competition and shared goals across regions and departments.
The system also helps organizations identify high-performing team members and best practices that can be replicated across sourcing programs.
Additionally, it enhances training and onboarding by making learning more interactive and measurable.
“Engagement drives results,” Friedmann added.“When teams are motivated, procurement performance improves.”
ReadyBid expects gamification to become an emerging trend in enterprise procurement as organizations seek to improve both efficiency and team engagement.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.
For more information, visit or email [email protected].
As procurement teams manage increasingly complex sourcing programs, maintaining engagement across stakeholders can be challenging. Repetitive workflows, long sourcing cycles, and extensive data analysis can reduce motivation and slow progress.
The new gamification system introduces structured incentives and performance tracking mechanisms that encourage more active participation in procurement activities.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said engagement is a key driver of procurement success.
“Procurement is not just about processes - it is about people,” Friedmann said.“Gamification helps teams stay engaged and perform at a higher level.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can track performance metrics such as sourcing speed, supplier engagement, negotiation outcomes, and compliance adherence.
The system assigns achievement indicators, progress milestones, and performance benchmarks that motivate users to improve efficiency and outcomes.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide real-time visibility into performance metrics, allowing teams to monitor progress and compare results across sourcing events.
For multinational enterprises, gamification supports collaboration by encouraging friendly competition and shared goals across regions and departments.
The system also helps organizations identify high-performing team members and best practices that can be replicated across sourcing programs.
Additionally, it enhances training and onboarding by making learning more interactive and measurable.
“Engagement drives results,” Friedmann added.“When teams are motivated, procurement performance improves.”
ReadyBid expects gamification to become an emerging trend in enterprise procurement as organizations seek to improve both efficiency and team engagement.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.
For more information, visit or email [email protected].
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