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QNET India Celebrates World Bee Day With #Beethebuzz Campaign Highlighting Sustainable Beekeeping
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, May 15, 2026: In observance of World Bee Day, QNET India, one of Asia's leading e-commerce-enabled direct selling companies, has launched a digital awareness India campaign #BeeTheBuzz spotlighting the critical role bees play in sustaining ecosystems, agriculture, and livelihoods. The campaign aims to raise awareness about responsible honey cultivation practices that support bee conservation while promoting ecological balance.
Through informative storytelling, the campaign sheds light on the importance of pollinators in everyday life. It highlights the role of bees in preserving biodiversity and supporting healthy ecosystems through plant reproduction. In conjunction, it brings attention to sustainable beekeeping practices, including the use of bee boxes that enable ethical honey farming without harming bee populations. By showcasing how beekeeping contributes to rural livelihoods and environmentally conscious agriculture, the campaign aligns with the growing global conversation around sustainability and mindful sourcing.
The campaign seeks to raise awareness about bee-box cultivation and its role in supporting declining pollinator populations. By creating safe, sustainable habitats for bees, bee boxes help promote biodiversity, strengthen natural pollination, and contribute to healthier ecosystems and local food production. Designed using eco-conscious materials, these structures mimic natural environments, helping support bee well-being and ecological balance.
Reinforcing QNET India's commitment to conscious living and sustainability, the campaign thoughtfully integrates Nutriplus Monofloral Honey into its narrative. Sustainably sourced and ethically harvested in collaboration with rural beekeepers, the premium honey reflects principles of purity, authenticity, and mindful sourcing, while supporting consumers in their everyday wellness journeys. By partnering with local farmers and cooperatives in India, QNET provides sustainable livelihoods and year-round gainful employment to thousands of individuals in rural communities.
Commenting on the campaign, Nischal C, Head of Corporate Communications, QNET India Region said,“Bees play an essential role in maintaining ecological balance and supporting global food systems. Through the #BeeTheBuzz campaign on World Bee Day, our aim is to not just encourage greater awareness about pollinator conservation but also shed light on eco-friendly, sustainable honey cultivation practices that respect nature while supporting communities.”
About QNET:
QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce-enabled direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products. Its tech-powered business model has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in over 100 countries.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, QNET has a presence in more than 25 countries through subsidiaries, agency partnerships, and franchisees. Globally recognised for its sports sponsorships, QNET is the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and supports CAF's African Club League Championships.
Operating in India through its sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd., the company is a member of multiple industry associations, including the Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) and FICCI in India.
Through informative storytelling, the campaign sheds light on the importance of pollinators in everyday life. It highlights the role of bees in preserving biodiversity and supporting healthy ecosystems through plant reproduction. In conjunction, it brings attention to sustainable beekeeping practices, including the use of bee boxes that enable ethical honey farming without harming bee populations. By showcasing how beekeeping contributes to rural livelihoods and environmentally conscious agriculture, the campaign aligns with the growing global conversation around sustainability and mindful sourcing.
The campaign seeks to raise awareness about bee-box cultivation and its role in supporting declining pollinator populations. By creating safe, sustainable habitats for bees, bee boxes help promote biodiversity, strengthen natural pollination, and contribute to healthier ecosystems and local food production. Designed using eco-conscious materials, these structures mimic natural environments, helping support bee well-being and ecological balance.
Reinforcing QNET India's commitment to conscious living and sustainability, the campaign thoughtfully integrates Nutriplus Monofloral Honey into its narrative. Sustainably sourced and ethically harvested in collaboration with rural beekeepers, the premium honey reflects principles of purity, authenticity, and mindful sourcing, while supporting consumers in their everyday wellness journeys. By partnering with local farmers and cooperatives in India, QNET provides sustainable livelihoods and year-round gainful employment to thousands of individuals in rural communities.
Commenting on the campaign, Nischal C, Head of Corporate Communications, QNET India Region said,“Bees play an essential role in maintaining ecological balance and supporting global food systems. Through the #BeeTheBuzz campaign on World Bee Day, our aim is to not just encourage greater awareness about pollinator conservation but also shed light on eco-friendly, sustainable honey cultivation practices that respect nature while supporting communities.”
About QNET:
QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce-enabled direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products. Its tech-powered business model has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in over 100 countries.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, QNET has a presence in more than 25 countries through subsidiaries, agency partnerships, and franchisees. Globally recognised for its sports sponsorships, QNET is the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and supports CAF's African Club League Championships.
Operating in India through its sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd., the company is a member of multiple industry associations, including the Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) and FICCI in India.
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