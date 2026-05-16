ADB Considers Program To Strengthen State-Owned Financial Institutions Involving Azerbaijan
The project will be financed by the Technical Assistance Special Fund in the amount of $400,000 and Financial Sector Development Partnership Special Fund totaling $100,000.
The regional technical assistance program will support research and development to achieve a greater understanding of the commercialization and bankability of state-owned financial institutions (SOFIs), across key markets in the Asia and Pacific region; and enhance SOFIs' institutional capacity to access commercial financing from the Asian Development Bank, cofinanciers, and other private sector providers. The TA will focus on positioning ADB as a partner in driving forward the financial sustainability and commercialization of strategic SOFIs, and in doing so enable more SOFI-related commercially oriented investment opportunities in the region.--
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