ADB Considers Program To Strengthen State-Owned Financial Institutions Involving Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is considering the State-Owned Financial Institutions Commercialization and Sustainability Enhancement Program involving Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Bank.

The project will be financed by the Technical Assistance Special Fund in the amount of $400,000 and Financial Sector Development Partnership Special Fund totaling $100,000.

The regional technical assistance program will support research and development to achieve a greater understanding of the commercialization and bankability of state-owned financial institutions (SOFIs), across key markets in the Asia and Pacific region; and enhance SOFIs' institutional capacity to access commercial financing from the Asian Development Bank, cofinanciers, and other private sector providers. The TA will focus on positioning ADB as a partner in driving forward the financial sustainability and commercialization of strategic SOFIs, and in doing so enable more SOFI-related commercially oriented investment opportunities in the region.

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