Sri Lankan Bankspaypal Cross-Border Deal

PayPal has expanded its services in Sri Lanka through a new collaboration with Sri Lankan banks, aiming to improve cross-border digital payment access across the country, according to the President's Media Division (PMD), AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Through integration with the domestic banking system, PayPal's services were officially launched in Sri Lanka, marking an important step toward strengthening secure and reliable international payment infrastructure.

The initiative is expected to benefit a wide range of users, including freelancers, entrepreneurs, startups, and small and medium-sized businesses. By simplifying international transactions, it will allow local businesses to participate more actively in global e-commerce and digital trade.

Experts note that improved payment connectivity can be particularly important for developing digital economies, where access to global platforms often determines competitiveness. For Sri Lanka, this move could help boost export-oriented services such as IT outsourcing, online freelancing, and digital marketing.

At the same time, broader adoption of digital payments may encourage financial inclusion, especially for rural entrepreneurs who previously had limited access to international banking tools. Over time, such systems can also help reduce reliance on cash-based transactions and improve transparency in the financial sector.

Overall, the partnership between Sri Lankan banks and PayPal represents a step toward deeper integration with the global digital economy, opening new opportunities for both individuals and businesses in the country.