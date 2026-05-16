General Staff Shows How Ukrainian Helicopter Pilots Train In UK
The helicopter pilot instructor training course is a joint initiative of the Royal Air Force and NATO partners.
“Those who successfully complete the flight school program will go on to become instructors themselves, passing on their knowledge and experience to future generations of Ukrainian pilots,” the General Staff noted.Read also: CinC Syrskyi, UK Chief of Defence Staff discuss frontline situation
As reported by Ukrinform, NATO has concluded the Steadfast Deterrence 2026 exercise in Europe.
Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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