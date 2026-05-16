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Russian Drone Strikes Kharkiv Center

Russian Drone Strikes Kharkiv Center


2026-05-16 12:01:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

“An enemy UAV struck the central part of the city in the Shevchenkivskyi district; we are clarifying the details,” he wrote.

Shortly thereafter, the mayor clarified that the UAV hit a road, damaging two subway exits and the electric transport contact network.

Read also: Russians attack Kharkiv with drones, woman injured

In addition, a trolleybus and a public transport stop were damaged.

There are currently no casualties, Terekhov noted.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

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UkrinForm

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