Russian Drone Strikes Kharkiv Center
“An enemy UAV struck the central part of the city in the Shevchenkivskyi district; we are clarifying the details,” he wrote.
Shortly thereafter, the mayor clarified that the UAV hit a road, damaging two subway exits and the electric transport contact network.Read also: Russians attack Kharkiv with drones, woman injured
In addition, a trolleybus and a public transport stop were damaged.
There are currently no casualties, Terekhov noted.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
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