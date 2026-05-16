HM Shah To Review Key Development Projects In Gujarat Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah, will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, starting Saturday, where he will participate in a series of official programmes in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

During the visit, the senior BJP leader is expected to review major development initiatives, interact with newly elected civic representatives, and inaugurate a new milk processing plant aimed at strengthening the dairy sector in the region.

As part of his engagements, Amit Shah will meet the newly elected corporators of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). He will also hold review meetings with senior municipal officials to assess the progress of ongoing development works in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The Union Minister will chair a high-level review meeting at the AMC South West Zone office in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The meeting will focus on development projects under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and is expected to include discussions on several important civic and infrastructure initiatives worth crores of rupees.

Key issues likely to be discussed during the meeting include urban infrastructure development, pond interlinking projects, and preparations for the 'Mission 5 Million Trees' campaign planned for the upcoming monsoon season. Senior civic officials, including the Municipal Commissioner and top administrative officers, are expected to attend the review meeting.

The visit is being seen as significant in terms of monitoring development activities and accelerating civic projects in the region. Officials are also expected to brief the Union Minister on the implementation status of various public welfare and environmental initiatives.

On May 17, Amit Shah will travel to Gandhinagar district to inaugurate a newly constructed milk processing plant of Madhur Dairy, operated by the Gandhinagar District Milk Producers' Cooperative Society.

The new dairy plant has been set up near Dashela village, close to Chiloda in Gandhinagar district. The inauguration programme is scheduled to begin at 1:00 P.M. During the visit, the Union Home Minister will inspect the modern milk processing facility and later address a public gathering at the venue.

The newly inaugurated plant is expected to significantly enhance dairy processing capacity in the region and provide benefits to local milk producers associated with the cooperative network.