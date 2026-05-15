Reese Witherspoon Shares Proud Mom Moment As Son Deacon Graduates: So Proud Of You

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon has graduated, and the Hollywood actress couldn't be more proud as he put“four years od hard work”.

Witherspoon shared a string of pictures with her son Deacon from his graduation from the prestigious Tisch School Of The Arts in the Big Apple.

She wrote on Instagram:“After 4years of hard work, long days, endless papers &classes, working with the greatest teachers and making new friends.. my wonderful son graduated from @nyutisch! I'm so proud of you @deaconphillippe.”

Deacon is the son of Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe, whom she met at her 21st birthday party in 1997. The couple got engaged in 1998 and married in 1999. They also have a daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe.

It was in 2006 that the couple announced their split and got divorced in 2006 citing irreconcilable differences. The marriage officially ended in 2007.

The 50-year-old actress has been feted with various honours, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards.

Witherspoon began her career as a teenager, making her screen debut in The Man in the Moon in 1991.

She was then seen in Freeway and Fear, Cruel Intentions, and for her portrayal of Tracy Flick in the black comedy Election. The actress gained wider recognition for playing Elle Woods in the comedy Legally Blonde and its sequel, and for starring in the romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama.

Witherspoon was last seen in You're Cordially Invited directed by Nicholas Stoller. It also stars Will Ferrell.

As per the synopsis:“When the weddings of widowed father Jim Caldwell's daughter and Margot Buckley's sister are double-booked at the same small island venue, they both try to preserve the wedding weekend.”

On May 8, Witherspoon recalled how she cried inconsolably when she hit a breaking point juggling the filming of three TV shows and working on her production company.

Speaking on the debut episode of Harvard Business School's The Founder Mindset, she said,“In 2018, I was making three television shows at once and I don't know if people understand this, but each television show takes six months to make. So they were stacked on top of each other.”

She added:“So in the morning, I'd go be dressed as Bradley Jackson (for The Morning Show), change my clothes, run to another soundstage, be Madeline Martha Mackenzie in 'Big Little Lies' and then go do a night shoot with Kerry Washington on Little Fires Everywhere. I wanted to lay down sideways and melt into the earth. I just cried and cried and cried”.